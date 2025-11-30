Parbhani: Farmers Block Road At Pokhrani Pati, Secure Rs 3,000/Ton MSP Assurance

Parbhani: Farmers Block Road At Pokhrani Pati, Secure Rs3,000/Ton MSP Assurance | Sourced

Parbhani: Farmers staged a road blockade agitation at Pokhrani Pati in Pathri taluka of Parbhani district on Saturday, demanding a minimum support price of Rs 3,000 per ton for sugarcane. With a large number of protestors gathering at the spot, the police deployed strict bandobast. The agitation was withdrawn only after discussions with the sugar mill’s administrative board led to acceptance of the demand.

The seven sugar mills in Parbhani district had not announced the sugarcane MSP this year. Farmers earlier gave an eight-day deadline to declare the rate, but the mill owners and the administrator have still not announced prices. As a result, the Swabhimani Kisan Sanghatan and Kisan Sabha launched the Rasta Roko on Saturday. Farmers from various parts of the district joined the agitation at Pokhrani Pati from 11am onwards, and the police maintained heavy bandobast at the venue.

A delegation from Shri Renuka Sugars Ltd later visited the protest site and met leaders Kishor Dhage and Deepak Lipne. Farmers demanded Rs3,000 per ton for sugarcane, and the delegation accepted the demand and assured the MSP. Following this assurance, the agitators withdrew the protest.