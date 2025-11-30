 Pune's Pride: Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Sets World Record For Highest Annual Devotee Footfall
Pune's Pride: Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Sets World Record For Highest Annual Devotee Footfall

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple has become the Ganpati temple with the most devotees' visits in the entire year. And has recently received the certificate from the renowned Winners Book of World Records.

Updated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
Pune's Pride: Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Sets World Record For Highest Annual Devotee Footfall

Pune: Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple has become the Ganpati temple with the most devotees' visits in the entire year. And has recently received the certificate from the renowned Winners Book of World Records. 

On this occasion, Winners Book of World Records Chairman Miss India Dr Isha Agarwal and 184 world record holders Dr Deepak Harke presented a world record certificate to Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust Chairman Sunil Rasane and Treasurer Mahesh Suryavanshi.

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is a beloved deity of devotees all over the world. Also, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati can be said to be the highest peak of the pride of the city of Pune. Every year, numerous devotees from all over India and abroad come to see this Ganesha temple. This year, it was awarded a world record certificate as the Ganapati temple with the most devotees visiting it throughout the year.

Moreover, a replica temple of Dagadusheth Ganpati Temple was inaugurated opposite Rawai Beach on the southernmost tip of Phuket Island. It will be offering spiritual experience to devotees in Thailand, and will give a glimpse of Pune's over 130-year-old temple.

The initiative, led by Thai businesswoman and devoted Ganesh bhakt Papachasrom Meepa, marks a new chapter in the global reach of Hindu traditions. Meepa, Chairperson of Phuket9 Real Estate Company, has been a frequent visitor to Pune for darshan of the Dagdusheth Ganapati. 

Driven by immense faith and gratitude for blessings received in her personal and professional life, she undertook the construction of this replica temple in front of Rawai Beach in Phuket. The temple construction began 22 months ago and was completed in October 2024, with the foundation stone laid by then vice-president and now president of the Dagdusheth Trust, Sunil Rasane.

