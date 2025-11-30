Pune Shocker: ‘Marry Me Or I’ll File Rape Case’ -- Threat Leads To Murder Of 26-Year-Old Woman From Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Wakad

Wakad Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident has come forward in Pimpri-Chinchwad where a married man brutally murdered his lover -- who was also married -- as she was pressuring him to marry her. The murdered woman went missing on Wednesday, and the incident came to light on Saturday night. The man not only murdered her but also tried to burn her body to erase evidence but was still caught.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rani Vishal Gaikwad (26, Wakad). Wakad Police have detained Aniket Mahadev Kamble (33, Thergaon). A case has been registered against him under the BNS section 103 (punishment for murder) at the Wakad Police Station.

According to police reports, a missing persons case was filed at Wakad Police Station on Wednesday after Rani Gaikwad was unreachable for hours. Wakad Police took details and immediately started their investigation, sensing the case was serious. Her mobile phone was traced and investigated, in which it was found out that she was in constant contact with the accused, Aniket Kamble, and also she had contacted him before she went missing.

Accused Tries To Mislead Police, But Police ‘Broke Him’

Family, somewhat aware of the affair, raised the suspicion with the police that Aniket Kamble and she might have eloped. Police called him on Thursday, and Aniket Kamble visited the police station but denied the murder. He told the police on Thursday that it had been a long time since he had met the deceased.

The accused was confident that he wouldn't be caught. But Wakad Police never stopped suspecting him. They analysed his movements, and CCTV footage showed deceased Rani Gaikwad sitting in the accused’s car in front of Khivansara School in Wakad. Police called the accused again on Friday and laid forward the investigation they had compiled. The accused broke down from his cold persona and confessed to the crime.

‘She Wanted To Marry Me, Threatened Me’

The accused and the deceased were married to each other’s respective partners about seven years ago. But for the last couple of years, they had an extramarital affair. The deceased’s family came to know about this, and she then started pressuring the accused to marry her. She went with him to Dharashiv District in Maharashtra’s Marathwada consensually. There, they had yet another fight.

The accused told the Wakad Police on Friday that on Wednesday night, the deceased said, “Either leave your family and marry me, or I will file a case against you under the BNS section 69 (punishment for rape).” The accused got angry at this and choked the deceased to death and also hit her head with a metal object.

This all happened under the limits of the Dhoki Police Station (under the Dharashiv Police Force). Police contacted Dhoki Police, and they had already found the body, but the search for it was ongoing. The accused also tried to burn the body by dousing it with petrol and returned. A police source from Wakad Police Station told The Free Press Journal, “The accused was confident he would outwit the police, but we had enough proof against him. We have handed him over to the Dhoki Police Station, and they will investigate the matter further.”

The accused has one daughter and wife, while the deceased woman is survived by her husband and a son.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad told The Free Press Journal, "The investigation will be continued by the officials from Dhoki Police Station. We have handed over the accused. The court has granted him police custody."