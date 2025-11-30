 Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 39 Stolen Vehicles Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 39 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 39 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

The action was taken by the special team formed within Zone 1 of PCPC to curb vehicle thefts. Police have arrested Mubin Noor Muhammad Shaikh (25, Pimple Gurav), Faiz Firoz Shaikh (22, Dhule), Aman Premchand Shukla (19, Pimpri), Sunil Shantaram More (30, Uruli Kanchan), Raju Shankar Marathe (46, Dehu Road), and a couple of minors

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 39 Stolen Vehicles Recovered | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have nabbed a gang of over five people for vehicle theft across the city, officials announced on Saturday. In this, 39 vehicles stolen from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) have been recovered, while 34 crimes registered across the commissionerate have been solved.

The action was taken by the special team formed within Zone 1 of PCPC to curb vehicle thefts. Police have arrested Mubin Noor Muhammad Shaikh (25, Pimple Gurav), Faiz Firoz Shaikh (22, Dhule), Aman Premchand Shukla (19, Pimpri), Sunil Shantaram More (30, Uruli Kanchan), Raju Shankar Marathe (46, Dehu Road), and a couple of minors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandeep Atole said, “In the Zone 1 area of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, recently, vehicle thefts have increased. They were being reported from metro stations and other areas, mostly from areas including Pimpri, Chinchwad, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari, Dapodi, Nigdi, and Ravet.”

Read Also
Pune: Forest Jurisdictions Restructured To Tackle Leopard-Human Conflict
article-image

DCP Atole further said that a special team was formed to control these thefts. The team analysed over 150 CCTV footages from vehicles that were reported to be stolen. After skilful investigation, they determined five accused and arrested them. The police interrogated them, and the accused confessed to stealing vehicles.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SA 1st ODI Toss Update: India Bat First, Ruturaj Gaikwad Returns To India XI, No Rishabh Pant In Ranchi
IND Vs SA 1st ODI Toss Update: India Bat First, Ruturaj Gaikwad Returns To India XI, No Rishabh Pant In Ranchi
Karan Aujla Abu Dhabi Concert: Singer Dances With An Elderly Fan On Stage, Hugs Him; Netizens Call Him 'Down To Earth' - Watch Video
Karan Aujla Abu Dhabi Concert: Singer Dances With An Elderly Fan On Stage, Hugs Him; Netizens Call Him 'Down To Earth' - Watch Video
Income Tax Update: These 4 December Deadlines Are Crucial for Taxpayers — Check What You Must Do?
Income Tax Update: These 4 December Deadlines Are Crucial for Taxpayers — Check What You Must Do?
Radhika Ambani Looks Party Ready In Bejeweled Top & Emerald Stud Earrings
Radhika Ambani Looks Party Ready In Bejeweled Top & Emerald Stud Earrings

According to police reports, 34 cases registered across PCPC police stations were solved. A total of 37 two-wheelers and two auto rickshaws were recovered from them, all worth Rs 15 Lakh. DCP Atole said that around five stolen vehicles are yet to be identified. “Investigation is ongoing to determine from where they were stolen. This includes a Bajaj Pulsar, a Passion Pro, a Royal Enfield Bullet, and two Hero Honda Splendours,” he said.

The action was taken under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awad, DCP Sandeep Atole, and ACP (Pimpri Division) Sachin Hire. The special team was led by Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag and Police Inspector (Crime) Vijayanand Patil. It included API Digambar Atigre, PSI Vinayak Patil, and Police Constables Bendarkar, Talpe, Gengje, Shinde, Bajbalkar, Dhawale, Bhure, Pinjarkar, Moghe, Jaybhaye, Joshi, Mhaske, and Konde.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 39 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 39 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Pune: Forest Jurisdictions Restructured To Tackle Leopard-Human Conflict

Pune: Forest Jurisdictions Restructured To Tackle Leopard-Human Conflict

Dhule District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute Urges Students To Use Self-Defence Training For Safety...

Dhule District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute Urges Students To Use Self-Defence Training For Safety...

Jalgaon: North Maharashtra University, IISER Pune Sign MoU To Boost Research Collaboration

Jalgaon: North Maharashtra University, IISER Pune Sign MoU To Boost Research Collaboration

Pune: Spectrum Vertillas Homebuyers Protest At Kharadi Police Station Over Years-Long Possession...

Pune: Spectrum Vertillas Homebuyers Protest At Kharadi Police Station Over Years-Long Possession...