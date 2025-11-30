Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 39 Stolen Vehicles Recovered | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have nabbed a gang of over five people for vehicle theft across the city, officials announced on Saturday. In this, 39 vehicles stolen from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) have been recovered, while 34 crimes registered across the commissionerate have been solved.

The action was taken by the special team formed within Zone 1 of PCPC to curb vehicle thefts. Police have arrested Mubin Noor Muhammad Shaikh (25, Pimple Gurav), Faiz Firoz Shaikh (22, Dhule), Aman Premchand Shukla (19, Pimpri), Sunil Shantaram More (30, Uruli Kanchan), Raju Shankar Marathe (46, Dehu Road), and a couple of minors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandeep Atole said, “In the Zone 1 area of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, recently, vehicle thefts have increased. They were being reported from metro stations and other areas, mostly from areas including Pimpri, Chinchwad, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari, Dapodi, Nigdi, and Ravet.”

DCP Atole further said that a special team was formed to control these thefts. The team analysed over 150 CCTV footages from vehicles that were reported to be stolen. After skilful investigation, they determined five accused and arrested them. The police interrogated them, and the accused confessed to stealing vehicles.

According to police reports, 34 cases registered across PCPC police stations were solved. A total of 37 two-wheelers and two auto rickshaws were recovered from them, all worth Rs 15 Lakh. DCP Atole said that around five stolen vehicles are yet to be identified. “Investigation is ongoing to determine from where they were stolen. This includes a Bajaj Pulsar, a Passion Pro, a Royal Enfield Bullet, and two Hero Honda Splendours,” he said.

The action was taken under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awad, DCP Sandeep Atole, and ACP (Pimpri Division) Sachin Hire. The special team was led by Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag and Police Inspector (Crime) Vijayanand Patil. It included API Digambar Atigre, PSI Vinayak Patil, and Police Constables Bendarkar, Talpe, Gengje, Shinde, Bajbalkar, Dhawale, Bhure, Pinjarkar, Moghe, Jaybhaye, Joshi, Mhaske, and Konde.