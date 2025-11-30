Pune: NCP-SP City Chief Prashant Jagtap Rejects Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar Reunion Talk Ahead Of PMC Polls, Threatens Resignation | Sourced

Pune: As local body elections approach in Maharashtra, all parties are preparing for them by announcing whether they will fight independently or in an alliance. In this context, political leaders are seen taking the initiative to form even unusual alliances and fronts, just temporarily based on local contexts. Amidst this, there is speculation that both the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar and the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) might come together in Pune for the forthcoming civic polls. However, Prashant Jagtap, the Pune City President of the NCP-SP faction, has opposed the idea of both NCP groups uniting.

In fact, Prashant Jagtap has stated that he will resign from the party if both NCPs come together. Following his statement, it has caused a stir within the NCP-SP, and major developments are being observed in the NCP camp in Pune.

‘I Feel Affection For Ajit Pawar But...’

Speaking about his stance recently, Jagtap said, “My affection for Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, or Ajit Pawar is there and will remain. But in 2023, even under pressure, I did not leave Sharad Pawar's side. If today Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar are going to come together, I have no reason to oppose it. The day the collective alliance of both NCP factions is announced, or the first round of talks for that alliance begins, that day I will resign from my post as the party's Pune City President and my party membership.” Jagtap said this while speaking to the Marathi news television channel ABP Majha.

“Both NCP factions will not contest the election together in Pune. We will contest the election as the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. But if the question of both NCP factions contesting together arises, I have clearly stated that in 2023, and even in 1999, I was not with Sharad Pawar, hoping he would give me something. I decided to stay with him, seeing Sharad Pawar's efforts for the progressive movement,” Prashant Jagtap asserted.

"I will not take a wrong decision for a narrow-minded objective, such as benefiting four people from that side and two people from our side in tomorrow's Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election. Yesterday, the day before, and tomorrow, we had and will have no hatred towards Ajit Pawar. But our core issue is the progressive movement and the development of Pune city. But if someone at the city level feels that they should form an alliance with Ajit Pawar, our party seniors will decide whether or not to listen to them. I have faith in the position of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. But still, if such a decision is taken, I am certain of my decision to halt my political career for some time," Prashant Jagtap said.

Dhangekar Reacts

Reacting to this, former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said, "I saw some news in the media regarding Prashant Jagtap, that he is considering taking a break from politics following the potential alliance between the respected Pawar Saheb and Ajit Dada. Now, I don't know what decision Pawar Saheb and Ajit Dada will take, but as a resident of Pune, I hope that Prashant Jagtap does not take such a decision. You are known as an activist who raises his voice whenever something wrong happens on the political landscape of this holy city. A fighting activist like you should not make such a decision. Much more service to this holy city remains to be done by you.”

Meanwhile, although NCP-SP has opposed the alliance in Pune city from day one, with Prashant Jagtap being vocal about it, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the situation is quite different. Both NCPs are united in fact and are opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) together. An alliance is demanded by workers from both factions, and even higher commands of both factions have shown positive signs regarding it.