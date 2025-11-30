Pune: Citizens, Officials Unite For Mutha River Cleanup At PMC Festival | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised the ‘River Festival 2025 – Clean River, Beautiful Pune’ on Sunday as part of River Week and ahead of National Pollution Control Day observed on December 2. The initiative, led by the Solid Waste and Environment Department, focused on cleaning the Mutha riverbed from Bhide Bridge to Mhatre Bridge.

The drive under the name River Festival 2025 Clean River, Beautiful Pune, started at around 7:00 AM and went till 10:00 AM, covering the stretch from Bhide Bridge to Mhatre Bridge. The initiative has been undertaken in collaboration with environmental groups, including Yuva for Action, Ecosun Services Foundation, Jeevanadi Living River Foundation, and several NGOs.

Pune: Citizens, Officials Unite For Mutha River Cleanup At PMC Festival | Anand Chaini

Pune: Citizens, Officials Unite For Mutha River Cleanup At PMC Festival | Anand Chaini

The rapid urbanisation, population growth, and industrial expansion have turned the Mula-Mutha into one of the most critically polluted rivers in Maharashtra. Today, the story of the Mula-Mutha mirrors the urgent call for River Cleanup, Waste Management reforms, and Climate Change adaptation across Indian cities.

PMC conducted the campaign by understanding and acting upon the challenges faced by the Mula-Mutha, which is not just an environmental necessity; it is a blueprint for sustainable urban development.

Senior officials, including the Pune Commissioner of Police, District Collector and Municipal Commissioner, also participated, along with students, youth groups, corporate volunteers, and citizens.

PMC office said that the festival is not just a cleanliness drive but a city-wide environmental celebration aimed at inspiring thousands of volunteers to work together for river conservation. The broader goal is to promote public ownership of Pune’s river systems and strengthen efforts to make the city “Clean and Green.”

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the event was “more than a cleanliness drive — it was a unique festival that offered citizens an open platform to participate and spread the message of environmental responsibility.”

The drive witnessed over 3,000 participants, including students, citizens, NGOs, corporate employees, bank staff, healthcare and manufacturing sector workers, as well as municipal officials. Together, volunteers removed 263 tons of road gravel, 11 tons of grass, and 20 tons of garbage from the riverbed.

To support the large-scale operation, PMC deployed 5 JCBs, 8 bell trucks, 6 cutting trucks, 3 containers, 2 hay wagons, 1 Jatayu machine, 6 small elephants, 5 tippers, 15 Adar Poonawalla trucks, and 4 glitters. Several PMC departments — including Building, Garden, Sewerage, Solid Waste, Environment, River Improvement Project, Electricity, Traffic, Health, Smart City, Fire, PRO, and various regional offices — contributed to the effort. Red FM partnered for publicity.