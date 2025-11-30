Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Tops Central Zone Fest With 19 Prizes | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University clinched the top position at the 39th Central Zone Youth Festival organized by the Association of Indian Universities, securing the overall championship. The festival, hosted by MGM University from Nov 25 to Nov 29, saw Amravati University win 19 prizes, the highest tally.

The winning team received mementoes, medals, and certificates from national award-winning actor Upendra Limaye. The prize distribution ceremony was held with great enthusiasm at JNEC Lawns, MGM University, on Saturday.

The event was attended by Limaye, Dr. PM Jadhav, Ankushrao Kadam, Mamta Rani Agrawal, Ashish Gadekar, and AIU officials Nirmal Joura and Deepak Kumar Jha, along with festival secretary Shiv Kadam.

The winners included Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University as the overall champion and Devi Ahilya University of Indore as the overall runner-up. Other participating universities included Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya of Khairagarh, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University of Nanded, and Jiwaji University of Gwalior.

The five-day festival featured 1,108 students representing 23 universities from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

Competitions were conducted across five major art categories: music, dance, literature, theatre, and fine arts.

A total of 81 winners, including first, second, and third place holders, were felicitated by the dignitaries. Certificates were also presented to all participating students.