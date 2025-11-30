 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches Ward-Wise Drive To Fix Voter List Errors Ahead Of Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches Ward-Wise Drive To Fix Voter List Errors Ahead Of Civic Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches Ward-Wise Drive To Fix Voter List Errors Ahead Of Civic Polls

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Sreekanth visited the Rashidpura–Ganesh Colony area on Friday to inspect the voter list and interact with residents. On Saturday, election officer Sanjay Kombde and other officials visited several prabhags, including Prabhag Nos. 26 and 29 in Satara Tanda, where they discussed objections with residents

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches Ward-Wise Drive To Fix Voter List Errors Ahead Of Civic Polls | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Officers and employees of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) have launched a drive to trace voters and correct entries in the voter lists released for the upcoming municipal election. Despite Saturday being a holiday, officials visited various wards and prabhags to meet residents and carry out corrections on a war footing. Of the 2,300 objections received so far, around 1,000 have been resolved, the administration said.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Sreekanth visited the Rashidpura–Ganesh Colony area on Friday to inspect the voter list and interact with residents. On Saturday, election officer Sanjay Kombde and other officials visited several prabhags, including Prabhag Nos. 26 and 29 in Satara Tanda, where they discussed objections with residents.

Read Also
Pune: Forest Jurisdictions Restructured To Tackle Leopard-Human Conflict
article-image

Meanwhile, the administrator directed officers to verify all objections by holding meetings three times a day and making necessary corrections.

The corporation has formed prabhag-wise teams to update the voter lists. Around 400 officers and employees have been assigned across 29 prabhags to verify objections and carry out corrections, sources said.

FPJ Shorts
'Marriage Is Outdated': Jaya Bachchan Says She Doesn't Want 27-Year-Old Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda To Marry
'Marriage Is Outdated': Jaya Bachchan Says She Doesn't Want 27-Year-Old Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda To Marry
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli & Kuldeep Yadav's Heroics Guide Team India To A Thrilling 17-Run Win Over South Africa In Ranchi
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli & Kuldeep Yadav's Heroics Guide Team India To A Thrilling 17-Run Win Over South Africa In Ranchi
Shahid Kapoor Reveals Asking Udta Punjab Director Abhishek Chaubey Why Him For Drug-Addict Role: 'I Don't Drink, Never Been High...'
Shahid Kapoor Reveals Asking Udta Punjab Director Abhishek Chaubey Why Him For Drug-Addict Role: 'I Don't Drink, Never Been High...'
UP Minister Sanjay Nishad’s Son Falls Victim To Cyber Fraud In Gorakhpur; Scammers Open Fake Bank Account Using His Phone Number
UP Minister Sanjay Nishad’s Son Falls Victim To Cyber Fraud In Gorakhpur; Scammers Open Fake Bank Account Using His Phone Number

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

State-Level Innovation Festival Highlights Emerging Startups & Tech Trends In Chhatrapati...

State-Level Innovation Festival Highlights Emerging Startups & Tech Trends In Chhatrapati...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches Ward-Wise Drive To Fix Voter List Errors Ahead Of Civic...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches Ward-Wise Drive To Fix Voter List Errors Ahead Of Civic...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Tops Central Zone Fest With 19 Prizes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University Tops Central Zone Fest With 19 Prizes

Parbhani: Farmers Block Road At Pokhrani Pati, Secure Rs 3,000/Ton MSP Assurance

Parbhani: Farmers Block Road At Pokhrani Pati, Secure Rs 3,000/Ton MSP Assurance

Nanded: Anti-Encroachment Drive Continues For Second Day In Akhada Balapur

Nanded: Anti-Encroachment Drive Continues For Second Day In Akhada Balapur