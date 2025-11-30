Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches Ward-Wise Drive To Fix Voter List Errors Ahead Of Civic Polls | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Officers and employees of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) have launched a drive to trace voters and correct entries in the voter lists released for the upcoming municipal election. Despite Saturday being a holiday, officials visited various wards and prabhags to meet residents and carry out corrections on a war footing. Of the 2,300 objections received so far, around 1,000 have been resolved, the administration said.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Sreekanth visited the Rashidpura–Ganesh Colony area on Friday to inspect the voter list and interact with residents. On Saturday, election officer Sanjay Kombde and other officials visited several prabhags, including Prabhag Nos. 26 and 29 in Satara Tanda, where they discussed objections with residents.

Meanwhile, the administrator directed officers to verify all objections by holding meetings three times a day and making necessary corrections.

The corporation has formed prabhag-wise teams to update the voter lists. Around 400 officers and employees have been assigned across 29 prabhags to verify objections and carry out corrections, sources said.