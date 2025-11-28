 Pune Viral Video: Youth Vandalises Shop With Koyta After Owner Demanded Money For Cigarette In Viman Nagar
The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the area, with locals demanding action against the miscreants. Locals added that youths taking to crime have increased in Pune in recent days

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
Pune Viral Video: Youth Vandalises Shop With Koyta After Owner Demanded Money For Cigarette In Viman Nagar | Video Screengrab

A shocking incident took place in Pune's Viman Nagar in which a youth vandalised a shop after the owner demanded money for a cigarette.

As seen in the video, a group of five to six people came to the shop on Wednesday evening around 8:30 pm and demanded cigarettes. During this time, the shopkeeper asked them for money. However, instead of paying him, one of the accused took out a koyta and started vandalising the shop.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the area, with locals demanding action against the miscreants. Locals added that youths taking to crime have increased in Pune in recent days.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Govind Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector of Viman Nagar Police Station, said, "The incident took place near Rose Garden. All four accused have been identified and arrested. Three of them are minors. The accused and the victim are residents of the same SRA colony in Viman Nagar."

"The dispute arose between them over the demand for free cigarettes. However, they are all in custody, and the matter is under investigation," he added.

