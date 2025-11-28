Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Hold Crucial Meet With RMC Plant Owners After 39 Road Deaths In Wakad-Hinjawadi IT Belt | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: To curb the rising number of road accidents in the Hinjawadi and Wakad IT belt, a key meeting was held between Pimpri-Chinchwad Police officials and owners of Ready Mix Cement (RMC) plants at the Hinjawadi Police Station on Thursday evening. In this, the police gave some instructions to the RMC plant owners while also listening to their side of the story. In this year alone, the Hinjawadi and Wakad IT belt area has been rocked with 39 casualties in road accidents -- a majority of them due to heavy and slow-moving vehicles.

In this month alone, four fatal accidents took place under the Hinjawadi and Wakad Traffic Divisions. These two divisions cover the IT belt, including areas like Bavdhan, Balewadi, Mhalunge, Hinjawadi, Maan, Marunji, Wakad, Punawale, Tathawade, Ravet and others. After recent incidents, the IT population who commute daily to these areas and local citizens have demanded measures to ensure safety while travelling on these roads.

As a part of that, various high-level meetings took place where even the infrastructure side of these things was discussed. But still, RMC plants and heavy vehicles escaping it remain a danger.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad told The Free Press Journal, “Due to an increase in accidents recently and the public outrage due to that, we organised a meeting between police officials and owners and managers of RMC plants. A total of 38 owners and managers of RMC plants attended this meeting.”

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of Hinjawadi Police Station, along with Police Inspector Rahul Sonawane (in charge of Hinjawadi Traffic Division) and Assistant Police Inspector Madhukar Thorat (in charge of Wakad Traffic Division), attended this meeting.

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare told The FPJ, “The meeting went smoothly. We instructed the RMC plants not to do anything illegal or reckless, which might result in an accident. We received a positive response from them. All of them were coordinating with us smoothly. With this meeting and other changes we have implemented, we hope the road accidents decrease.”

The meeting included this agenda:

1) Police warned of strict action against RMC plant owners and managers and heavy vehicle drivers who break rules and don't follow the norms set by the police.

2) RMC plant owners and managers requested that some leniency be given to them, as they get very little time to travel throughout the day. Police assured them they would think about it.

3) RMC plant owners and managers assured that they will put some bumpers on the sides of heavy vehicles used by them to prevent people from falling and getting under the wheels of any heavy vehicle.

4) RMC plant owners and managers also guaranteed they will hire only trained and experienced drivers to handle heavy vehicles; they will train and consult them daily and make sure they are not intoxicated with alcohol or any other substances while driving.

5) RMC plant and owners requested that they not be charged with serious sections in police cases if a fatal accident occurs. Also, they requested not to charge them at all if the accident happens outside the restricted hours of heavy vehicle traffic in the city.

6) Police listened and assured positive steps from the RMC plant owners’ and managers' sides, too. But these will only be implemented if they live up to their promises and assurances.