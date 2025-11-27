 Nanded: People’s College Marks Constitution Day With Preamble Reading, Lecture On Core Features
Thursday, November 27, 2025
Nanded: People’s College Marks Constitution Day with Preamble Reading, Lecture on Core Features | Sourced

Nanded: Constitution Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at People’s College, Nanded, on Wednesday as the institution marked the 76th anniversary of the Indian Constituent Assembly presenting the Constitution to the nation on Nov 26, 1949.

Officiating principal Shivshankar Bhanegaonkar paid floral tribute to Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, before a ceremonial worship of the Constitution and a collective recitation of the Preamble by all staff.

To mark the occasion, an inspiring lecture on ‘Features of the Indian Constitution’ was delivered by Abhay Datar from the Political Science Department.

In his address, Datar highlighted the fundamental principles of the Constitution, its unique features, and its significance in comparison with constitutions across the world. He said, “The Indian Constitution is the most powerful instrument of social transformation and stands among the finest constitutions globally.”

Vice-principal Ashok Siddhewad, executive member of Nanded Education Society Vilas Wadje, Ananda Thorat, head of sociology Swati Kate, Savita Mahajan, and librarian Sandeep Gaikwad were present as guests of honour. A large number of lecturers, non-teaching staff, and students from the junior and senior colleges attended the event.

Vijay Kadam conducted the proceedings, while Vinod Chavan proposed a vote of thanks.

