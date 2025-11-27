'Not Afraid Of Police Commissioner': Pune Cop Suspended For Public Misconduct, Threatening Fellow Officer |

Pune: A Pune police personnel assigned to guard prisoners being escorted from Yerawada Jail to Shivajinagar Court for a hearing threatened to kill his colleague. Threatening his fellow officer that, ‘I am not afraid of the Police Commissioner’, he tried to pelt a stone at him. Taking note of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Pune Police Rajlkshmi Shivankar ordered the suspension of the police official concerned.

Keshav Mahadu Iratkar is the name of the suspended police personnel. Police officers from Shivajinagar Police Headquarters have been assigned to guard prisoners being taken from Yerawada Jail for a hearing, and Iratkar was posted there.

On November 11, Iratkar and his colleague police personnel had gone to bring prisoners from Yerawada Jail. Police officer Sandeep Nale was accompanied by Iratkar, escorting the prisoners. At that time, an argument broke out between Iratkar and Nale over a minor reason, over which Iratkar said to Nale, ‘You retired soldiers are of no use. Two cases have been registered against me before.”

He even threatened Nale by iterating that ‘I am not afraid of the Police Commissioner’. At that time, Police Sub-Inspector Dhaygude restrained him. Then Iratkar abused Nale. He threatened to kill him by picking up a stone lying on the road.

The senior police inspector sent a report on Iratkar’s behaviour to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajlkshmi Shivankar of Shivajinagar Police Headquarters. And Iratkar was questioned in this matter. Being in the police service, he is aware of the law. While he knows how to behave with fellow police officers, Iratkar’s behaviour in public is tarnishing the image of the police force, and since his conduct is indecent, Shivankar ordered his suspension from the police force.