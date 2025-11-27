As Leopard Menace Grows, Voters Skip Evening Rallies In Pune Local Body Polls | Representative pic

Pune: While the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections are in full swing across Maharashtra, the rise in leopard sightings is being discussed as much as politics in North Pune. For the first time, the clear impact of the leopard menace on elections is being seen, and citizens of the area are avoiding evening campaign meetings, rallies, and meetups.

Leopard sightings in residential areas have increased significantly in the last few days in Junnar, Manchar, Rajgurunagar and Khed areas of North Pune. Two days ago, a small boy was attacked by a leopard in the Khed area. Fortunately, the boy's life was saved, but his neck was seriously injured. After this incident, the atmosphere of fear among citizens has increased even more.

The political rallies organised by candidates for the election campaign are getting very little response from citizens. Citizens are especially staying away from meetings organised in the evening, fearing the leopard presence, which is having a big impact on the campaign of candidates. They have to run a lot to reach voters. This situation is expected to likely affect the performance of candidates.

Meanwhile, due to the increase in the number and leopard activity, the central government has taken an experimental decision to sterilise leopards. Under this, only five female leopards will be experimented with. Though locals have expressed displeasure, citing that this measure is inadequate.

The increasing movement of leopards in rural areas of North Pune, the election atmosphere and fear among citizens have created a sensitive situation.