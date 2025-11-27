Karad Academy Directors Behind TET Paper Leak; 10 Arrested Including Ex-Army Man, Mastermind On The Run |

Satara: The Kolhapur local crime branch (LCB) and Murgud police recently busted a major racket attempting to leak the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper. The mastermind of this racket is from Belwadi village in Karad taluka and is the director of Jai Hanuman Career Academy. One of them is a retired army personnel.

The attempt to leak the paper was underway the day before the exam, but it was foiled due to the vigilance of the police. 10 people have been arrested in this operation, while the main mastermind, Mahesh Gaikwad, is still absconding.

Kolhapur Local Crime Branch and Murgud police conducted a joint operation and raided Gurukripa Furniture Mall in Songe (Tal. Kagal) at midnight. In this raid, the police arrested 10 people from the racket who were trying to leak the paper. Four teachers are also among those arrested. Printers, blank cheques, mobiles and vehicles have been seized from them. This operation has created a big stir in the teacher recruitment exam.

The main mastermind of this paper-smashing racket, Mahesh Bhagwan Gaikwad, is a resident of Belwadi, Tal. Karad is currently absconding, and Kolhapur police are searching for him. His brother Sandeep Gaikwad has been arrested by the police. Sandeep is a retired soldier, and both are directors of Jai Hanuman Career Academy in Belwadi village. Students undergo pre-recruitment training in this academy. His elder brother, Pramod Gaikwad, looks after the management of the academy.

Previous Paper Leak Attempts

Reportedly, Pramod Gaikwad was interested in contesting elections from the Masur Zilla Parishad group. According to posts on social media, he was preparing to contest elections for the BJP.

However, after the exposure of the paper-leak racket, the 'scam' of both his brothers has come to light. This has created a big stir in Karad taluka. Sandeep Gaikwad has been arrested, and the search for Mahesh is ongoing. There is talk in the Masur area that Mahesh Gaikwad wears a lot of gold on his body. Such photos of him can also be seen on social media.

It has come to light that he is the mastermind behind this paper-leak racket. The police are investigating whether this racket has also carried out paper-smashing operations in the past.