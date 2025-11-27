Pune: Suspended PSI Pramod Chintamani Of Pimpri-Chinchwad EOW, Held In Bribery Case, Now Booked In ₹93 Lakh Cheating & Forgery Case

Bhosari Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Suspended Police Sub-Inspector Pramod Chintamani of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate has now found himself embroiled in a new controversy. A trap was set up for him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Pune earlier this month, and now, it has been reported that a case has been registered against him at Bhosari Police Station for cheating and forgery. The amount alleged to have been cheated by him is Rs 93 Lakh. Chintamani, currently under judicial custody due to an ongoing probe by the ACB, is now facing new problems.

On 12th November, Santosh Barkrishna Tarate (43, Rahatani) complained to Bhosari Police Station. A case was recently registered against PSI Pramod Chintamani, auto rickshaw driver Goraksh Med (Sangvi) and real estate agent Sandeep Ahir (Bhosari). They have been booked under the BNS sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

What's The Cheating & Forgery Case?

According to police reports, PSI Chintamani allegedly assured complainant Tarate that if he invested money with him, he would receive double the amount within 20 months. Trusting this promise, Tarate invested Rs 18 lakh in 2023, expecting a return of Rs 36 lakh. However, Chintamani returned only Rs 15.40 lakh, leaving a remaining unpaid amount of Rs 20.60 lakh, which led to allegations of financial cheating.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that PSI Chintamani had taken money from several other individuals in a similar manner. Deposits ranged from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 40 lakh, and the total amount collected from these people reached Rs 93 lakh. Witnesses said he lured them either with the promise of doubling their investment or offering a 4% profit. These testimonies suggest a pattern of deception extending beyond the initial complaint.

Police suspect that more people may have been cheated, and the total amount involved could rise as the investigation progresses. Bhosari Police are continuing their inquiry under the supervision of senior officers to uncover the full extent of the alleged fraud. Police said they have not arrested any of the accused yet.

ACB Trap & Recent Updates

On 2nd November, it was reported that the ACB in Pune has arrested PSI Pramod Chintamani of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Pimpri-Chinchwad, after catching him red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 46.5 lakh. The amount was allegedly the first instalment of a much larger Rs 2 crore bribe he had demanded from a lawyer. He had promised to assist in securing bail and favourable handling of a fraud case against the client of the lawyer. Initially, the demand was Rs 2 lakh, but after learning about the accused’s financial status, Chintamani reportedly raised the demand drastically -- asking Rs 1 crore for himself and Rs 1 crore for a senior officer.

Following his arrest, a search of Chintamani’s residence in Bhosari led to the seizure of ₹51 lakh in cash along with valuable assets and property documents. He was remanded to ACB custody for further investigation, as authorities probe whether more senior officers were involved in the bribery demand. After a while, judicial custody was granted to him. A departmental inquiry was initiated on him. Chintamani remains suspended and in judicial custody; meanwhile, Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Sawant was transferred to the control room from his charge of EOW. ACB officials told The Free Press Journal that it was suspected PSI Chintamani demanded the additional bribe for Sr PI Sawant, but his involvement hasn't been found.

The Free Press Journal tried to reach Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar regarding updates and information on the departmental inquiry against PSI Chintamani, but he wasn't available for a response.