Nashik VIDEO: 3-Year-Old Falls From First-Floor Gallery On Gangapur Road; Hospitalised |

Nashik: A heartbreaking and shocking incident has taken place in the Sahdev Nagar area of the city on Gangapur Road. Just a 3-year-old toddler, Shriraj Amol Shinde (age 3), fell from the gallery of the building and suffered a serious head injury.

This incident took place on the first floor of the Sumit Palace building, and its CCTV footage is going viral on social media, making it a shocking example for parents. Shriraj is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nashik, and although his condition is said to be stable, doctors have started treatment with caution. This incident has raised concerns about the safety measures in buildings in the city, and local citizens and parents have expressed concern.

The thrilling scene of the incident was captured on CCTV, and it is natural for anyone to shiver after watching it. Shriraj was playing in the house when he suddenly went towards the gallery. When his mother's eyes were diverted for a moment, he climbed onto the safety net of the gallery and lost his balance and fell straight down.

The CCTV footage shows that Shriraj was playing standing on the edge of the gallery when he could not regain his balance for a moment and fell down. As soon as he fell, some residents and friends and family members of the area came running, and he was immediately picked up and admitted to a nearby hospital.