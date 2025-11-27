Pimpri-Chinchwad: Court Punishes Pimple Gurav Ganesh Mandal For Illegal Procession & Loud Music During Ganeshotsav | Representative Image | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A court in Pune has ordered an action against a Public Ganesh Mandal for breaking the conditions and rules set by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police prior to Ganeshotsav 2025 in the months of August and September, officials announced on Thursday. The court has slammed a Rs 1,000 fine and two days of jail time for the rule-breaking during the festival.

The Public Ganesh Mandal, identified as Bhairavnath Mitra Mandal, which is based in Pimple Gurav, was found to be breaking the rules, as they took out a procession on the public road without police permission or notifying them about it. This has caused severe traffic congestion in the area and huge inconvenience to the public.

Police had registered a case against Mandal’s head, Gopi Pandharinath Lokhande (34, Pimple Gurav), at the Sangvi Police Station under the BNS section 223 (disobedience to a duly promulgated order by a public servant). A court case was initiated, and on 19th November 2025, the court announced its decision. Gopi Lokhande was found guilty of taking out a procession on a public road with banned laser beams and loud sound systems.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandeep Atole said, “A court case was initiated, and police told the court what the accused had done. Two days of prison time and an Rs 1,000 fine were given to the accused. Even in the future, no matter who breaks the rule during festivals, similar action will be taken.”