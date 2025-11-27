Newlywed Dies By Suicide After Alleged Virginity Test, Witchcraft In Nashik | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nashik: In the jurisdiction of the Panchavati Police Station, newly-wed Neha Bapu Davare, alias Neha Santosh Pawar, allegedly died by suicide after writing a seven-page note. Although she mentioned several reasons, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) has expressed suspicion that the primary cause was that she was subjected to a virginity test.



The woman reportedly had issues related to her menstrual cycle. When there was no bleeding during intercourse, her husband doubted her character and began harassing her. Later, when she eventually got her period, her sister-in-law allegedly examined the sanitary pad on instructions from the mother-in-law. Not only this, but her husband even tore his own vest to check if any blood was present. All of these details were written in the note she left behind, according to the police.



ANiS believes that the virginity test and constant suspicion of her character shattered her mentally, leading to sustained mental and physical harassment.



The organisation also claims that acts of witchcraft were performed on the woman. Following instructions of a self-proclaimed “godman,” an iron nail shaped like a snake was smeared with bibba (marking nut) to perform black magic. The woman herself had shared photographs of this. She was also forced to wear an iron ring tightened around her toe for the same purpose.



ANiS has demanded that the accused be charged under the Maharashtra Prohibition of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016 and the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act, and that the so-called “godman” be named as a co-accused.



The written demand was submitted to Panchavati Police Station Senior Inspector Gajendra Patil, signed by ANiS state chief secretary Dr T. R. Gorane, state executive Krishna Chandgude, and city president Komal Varde.