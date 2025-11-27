Nashik: NIMA, Indo-Poland Chamber Emphasise Stronger Industrial Ties; Focus On Davos Meet |

Nashik: The Chairperson of the Indo–Poland Chamber, Krystyna Wróblewska, and Vice President Vincent Peter paid a courtesy visit to the NIMA office. During the meeting, special emphasis was placed on strengthening industrial and economic cooperation between India and Poland.



Industrial and trade exchanges between England and Poland have accelerated in recent times, and it is expected that bilateral business opportunities will become even stronger in the future. Chairperson Krystyna Wróblewska noted that new investment opportunities, the use of modern technologies, and innovation in the manufacturing sector are creating vast potential for trade growth.



Additionally, NIMA President Aashish Nahar expressed the expectation that the upcoming Global Business Meet in Davos—through the participation of NIMA and the Indo–Polish Chamber—will further expand opportunities for new partnerships, investments, and trade growth in the industrial and economic sectors.



NIMA Export Committee President Harshad Brahmankar highlighted the possibilities of implementing various initiatives such as joint projects, mutual investments, industrial visits, and bilateral trade exchange programs to strengthen economic, industrial, and cultural ties between India and Poland.



This discussion has further strengthened the prospects for a new era of cooperation between the industrial sectors of both countries.





Present at the occasion were Indo-Poland Chamber Chairperson Krystyna Wróblewska, NIMA President Aashish Nahar, Vincent Peter, NIMA Secretary Rajendra Ahire, Vice President Manish Rawal, Treasurer Rajendra Vadanere, NIMA Export Committee President Harshad Brahmankar, Milind Rajput, NIMA Startup Committee President Shrikant Patil, Sachin Kankarej, Kailas Patil, Viral Thakkar, Nanasaheb Deore, N. D. Thackeray, Jaydeep Rajput, and other dignitaries.