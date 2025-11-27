Shocking VIDEO! Ex-Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit Critical After Being Hit By Car In Nashik | Video Screengrab

Nashik: Former Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit was hit by a four-wheeler during her evening walk with her grandson near her home in Nashik. The shocking incident was caught on a CCTV camera, and the former MLA is reportedly critical.

Gavit had won the MLA seat from the Igatpuri assembly constituency in 2014. She joined the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde after leaving the Thackeray faction. Gavit is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Nashik. After the chilling video of the accident that happened yesterday, Monday, came to light today, shocking many.

A chilling CCTV clip has triggered outrage in #Nashik after former #ShivSena MLA #NirmalaGavit was mown down by a four-wheeler from behind while taking an evening walk near her home with her grandson. pic.twitter.com/CFrnDJVJvi — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 26, 2025

Car Driver On A Run

Even after 24 hours have passed since Gavit's accident, the driver is absconding. “What are the Nashik police doing?” Gavit's daughter Nayana asked. Notably, while talking to ABP Majha. The police have been asked to investigate whether the case is an accident or a hit-and-run.

Following the impact, Gavit was thrown a few feet away after being hit by a four-wheeler; fortunately, her grandson was not injured.

Who is Nirmala Gavit

Nirmala Gavit started her political career with the Congress. She is the daughter of Congress leader and former Union Minister late Manikrao Gavit. Nirmala Gavit has been a two-time MLA. In 2019, she left Congress and joined the Shiv Sena. But after the split in the Shiv Sena, she joined Shinde's Shiv Sena in the presence of Eknath Shinde.