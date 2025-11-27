 Shocking VIDEO! Ex-Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit Critical After Being Hit By Car In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneShocking VIDEO! Ex-Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit Critical After Being Hit By Car In Nashik

Shocking VIDEO! Ex-Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit Critical After Being Hit By Car In Nashik

Former Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit was hit by a four-wheeler during her evening walk with her grandson near her home in Nashik. The shocking incident was caught on a CCTV camera, and the former MLA is reportedly critical.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Shocking VIDEO! Ex-Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit Critical After Being Hit By Car In Nashik | Video Screengrab

Nashik: Former Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit was hit by a four-wheeler during her evening walk with her grandson near her home in Nashik. The shocking incident was caught on a CCTV camera, and the former MLA is reportedly critical.

Gavit had won the MLA seat from the Igatpuri assembly constituency in 2014. She joined the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde after leaving the Thackeray faction. Gavit is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Nashik. After the chilling video of the accident that happened yesterday, Monday, came to light today, shocking many. 

Car Driver On A Run

Even after 24 hours have passed since Gavit's accident, the driver is absconding. “What are the Nashik police doing?” Gavit's daughter Nayana asked. Notably, while talking to ABP Majha. The police have been asked to investigate whether the case is an accident or a hit-and-run. 

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur; 2 Arrested - VIDEO
Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur; 2 Arrested - VIDEO
Deepti Sharma Second Most Expensive Player In WPL History, UP Warriorz Use RTM To Get World Cup Winner For 3.2 Crore
Deepti Sharma Second Most Expensive Player In WPL History, UP Warriorz Use RTM To Get World Cup Winner For 3.2 Crore
Bihar Influencer Performing Dangerous Backflip Stunts Deliberately In Front Of Girls Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Authorities To Take Strict Action
Bihar Influencer Performing Dangerous Backflip Stunts Deliberately In Front Of Girls Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Authorities To Take Strict Action
WPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Giants Sign Renuka Singh For ₹60 Lakhs
WPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Giants Sign Renuka Singh For ₹60 Lakhs

Following the impact, Gavit was thrown a few feet away after being hit by a four-wheeler; fortunately, her grandson was not injured.

Read Also
Big Names, Bigger Stakes: Nashik Local Body Polls Test Political Clout
article-image

Who is Nirmala Gavit

Nirmala Gavit started her political career with the Congress. She is the daughter of Congress leader and former Union Minister late Manikrao Gavit. Nirmala Gavit has been a two-time MLA. In 2019, she left Congress and joined the Shiv Sena. But after the split in the Shiv Sena, she joined Shinde's Shiv Sena in the presence of Eknath Shinde.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: NIMA, Indo-Poland Chamber Emphasise Stronger Industrial Ties; Focus On Davos Meet

Nashik: NIMA, Indo-Poland Chamber Emphasise Stronger Industrial Ties; Focus On Davos Meet

Newlywed Dies By Suicide After Alleged Virginity Test, Witchcraft In Nashik

Newlywed Dies By Suicide After Alleged Virginity Test, Witchcraft In Nashik

Shocking VIDEO! Ex-Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit Critical After Being Hit By Car In Nashik

Shocking VIDEO! Ex-Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit Critical After Being Hit By Car In Nashik

Maharashtra Scholarship Exam 2026 Postponed Due To CTET Clash: Check New Date

Maharashtra Scholarship Exam 2026 Postponed Due To CTET Clash: Check New Date

'Not Afraid Of Police Commissioner': Pune Cop Suspended For Public Misconduct, Threatening Fellow...

'Not Afraid Of Police Commissioner': Pune Cop Suspended For Public Misconduct, Threatening Fellow...