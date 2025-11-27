Civil–Military Fusion Training Capsule 2025: Pune Hosts Training For 144 MPSC Probationers To Boost Coordination And Security Preparedness

MPSC probationers participate in a week-long civil-military fusion training programme conducted by the Indian Army’s Shivneri Brigade in Pune | X - IaSouthern

Pune, Nov 27: The Indian Army's Shivneri Brigade, in collaboration with an administrative training institute, has launched the second 'Civil-Military Fusion Training Capsule' for MPSC probationers, officials said on Thursday.

Week-Long Programme Aims to Boost Coordination

The week-long programme aims to enhance coordination and interoperability between civil administration and the armed forces in addressing emerging security and governance challenges. A total of 144 probationers -- 108 men and 36 women -- are participating in the training, they said.

Strengthening Military–Civil Fusion#ShivneriBrigade under the aegis of #SouthernCommand has commenced a one-week comprehensive training capsule at the Foreign Training & Military Civil Fusion Node, Pune for 144 Group A Services officers of Maharashtra State Cadre, including 34… pic.twitter.com/q5J4rLEHX8 — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) November 26, 2025

Shivneri Brigade and YASHADA Conduct Joint Training

The civil-military fusion training programme for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) probationers has been launched by the Army's Shivneri Brigade, under the Southern Command, in collaboration with the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA).

Capsule Focuses on Army Ethos and National Security Responsibilities

According to the Army, the capsule has been designed to provide an understanding of the force's ethos, organisational structure, discipline and its role in safeguarding national sovereignty, besides supporting civil authorities during humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and internal security duties.

Initiative Aims to Strengthen Crisis Response and Collaboration

The initiative seeks to foster mutual understanding, informed decision-making and collaborative readiness among future civil servants and Army personnel to improve response mechanisms during crisis situations at both regional and national levels, officials said.

Southern Command Chief Praises Training Effort

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, appreciated the conduct of the training and said such joint initiatives set a benchmark for collaborative leadership.

Programme Highlights Rising Role of Women in Governance

The programme reflects the increasing involvement of women in governance roles and underscores India's focus on strengthening civil-military synergy, he added.

Training to Boost Preparedness for Future Challenges

The training capsule is expected to help build a cohesive approach towards national development and preparedness for future security challenges, the Army said.

