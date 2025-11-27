Civil–Military Fusion Training Capsule 2025: Pune Hosts Training For 144 MPSC Probationers To Boost Coordination And Security Preparedness

Pune, Nov 27: The Indian Army's Shivneri Brigade, in collaboration with an administrative training institute, has launched the second 'Civil-Military Fusion Training Capsule' for MPSC probationers, officials said on Thursday.
Week-Long Programme Aims to Boost Coordination
The week-long programme aims to enhance coordination and interoperability between civil administration and the armed forces in addressing emerging security and governance challenges. A total of 144 probationers -- 108 men and 36 women -- are participating in the training, they said.
Shivneri Brigade and YASHADA Conduct Joint Training
The civil-military fusion training programme for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) probationers has been launched by the Army's Shivneri Brigade, under the Southern Command, in collaboration with the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA).
Capsule Focuses on Army Ethos and National Security Responsibilities
According to the Army, the capsule has been designed to provide an understanding of the force's ethos, organisational structure, discipline and its role in safeguarding national sovereignty, besides supporting civil authorities during humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and internal security duties.
Initiative Aims to Strengthen Crisis Response and Collaboration
The initiative seeks to foster mutual understanding, informed decision-making and collaborative readiness among future civil servants and Army personnel to improve response mechanisms during crisis situations at both regional and national levels, officials said.
Southern Command Chief Praises Training Effort
Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, appreciated the conduct of the training and said such joint initiatives set a benchmark for collaborative leadership.
Programme Highlights Rising Role of Women in Governance
The programme reflects the increasing involvement of women in governance roles and underscores India's focus on strengthening civil-military synergy, he added.
Also Watch:
Training to Boost Preparedness for Future Challenges
The training capsule is expected to help build a cohesive approach towards national development and preparedness for future security challenges, the Army said.
(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/