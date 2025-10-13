Pune: MPSC Aspirants Demand Recruitment For Over 450 AMVI Posts Left Vacant For 5 Years | Representational Image

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recently published an advertisement for the ‘Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination- 2025’ for a total of 938 posts. However, aspirants are disappointed as the post of ‘Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector’ (AMVI) has not been included in this advertisement and are demanding to be included.

“No advertisement has been issued for the post of RTO’s ‘Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector’ (AMVI) for the last five years, even when an RTI response of June 2, and September 11, 2025, mentions that there are over 450 AMVI vacancies in the state,” Laxman Vhargar, a Pune-based aspirant, told Free Press Journal.



महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगामार्फत घेण्यात येणाऱ्या परीक्षेत AMVI (RTO) यांची पदे 2020 नंतर भरली गेलेले नाहीत व या पदांसाठी गेल्या 5 वर्षात एकही जागा काढण्यात आलेली नाही. सध्या मिळालेल्या माहितीनुसार AMVI ची एकूण 450+ पदे रिक्त आहेत. +१ — Engineers Association Official (@degree_holders) August 18, 2025

AMVI’s eligibility criteria include having a 3-year diploma in Automobile, Mechanical Engineering or equivalent, the age limit for the previous year cycle was 19 years to 38 years, and there is no restriction on the number of attempts. Since no advertisement has been issued for this post for five consecutive years, an atmosphere of intense discontent has arisen among thousands of candidates.



Another aspirant, Pratik Balwadkar, from Chinchwad, said, “There are lakhs of aspirants competing in the cutthroat competition, and preparing for years. If in these prep years if the government is not issuing advertisements for the vacant positions, then the aspirants are at a loss.”

“There are a limited number of mechanical engineering posts under technical departments, and AMVI is a great opportunity for aspirants who are simultaneously preparing for other exams conducted by MPSC. But this postponement of advertisement release should be stopped, and now it's too much, already five years have passed since the last advertisement release, so we demand that the vacant positions be filled immediately,” added Balwadkar.