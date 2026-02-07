Pune: Four Detained, Including Three Minors, For Vandalising Shops & Creating Chaos On BT Kawade Road | Sourced

Pune: Taking action against shop vandalisers, Mundhwa police have detained four persons, including three minors, for allegedly barging into three shops on BT Kawade Road in Ghorpadi and vandalising property to create fear in the area. The accused reportedly threatened shopkeepers and passersby, saying, “If anyone comes in between, they will be killed.”

Police have arrested Rajratna Kuldeep Khare (20), a resident of an SRA building in Bhimnagar, Mundhwa. His three associates, all minors, have been taken into custody. Police clarified that the accused had no personal dispute with the shop owners and carried out the act solely to spread terror, causing significant financial losses to the shopkeepers.

The complaint in the case was lodged by Mahaveer Singh Hanumansing Rajpurohit (30), a resident of Kharadi, who runs Krishna Medico, a medical store on BT Kawade Road. According to the complaint, on January 31 at around 10 pm, three individuals suddenly entered his shop and smashed the glass of a refrigerator placed near the shutter using an iron weapon.

They abused loudly, and one of them, wearing a white cap, threatened, “Koi beech mein aayega toh khatam kar dunga,” before moving towards the nearby Aradhana Sweets.

The accused then entered Aradhana Sweets, owned by Suresh Chaudhary, and Mamta Super Market, a grocery shop owned by Rameshkumar Chaudhary. They damaged a pani puri cart near the shutter, broke the glass at the cash counter, and smashed the glass doors of refrigerators, creating panic in the area before fleeing the spot.

Mundhwa police formed special investigation teams to trace the accused. Based on CCTV footage and information provided by local sources, police apprehended Rajratna Khare along with his three minor accomplices. Further investigation is underway.