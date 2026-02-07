 Pune News: Central Railway GM Prateek Goswami Conducts Extensive Safety Inspection Across Daund–Lonavala Section
Prateek Goswami carried out a comprehensive safety and infrastructure inspection across the Daund–Lonavala section of Central Railway’s Pune Division, reviewing stations, training centres, bridges and operational facilities to strengthen safety and punctuality standards.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
Central Railway General Manager reviews infrastructure, safety systems and training facilities during a multi-location inspection in Pune Division | File Photo

Pune, Feb 07: Prateek Goswami, General Manager, Central Railway, conducted a detailed safety inspection of the Daund–Lonavala section over Pune Division on February 7, 2026.

Inspection begins at Daund

The inspection commenced at Daund with a briefing and inspection of the Crew Lobby, followed by inspection of the Electronic Interlocking (EI) Building.

The General Manager commissioned the Basic Training Centre, solar panel installation and Electric Loco Shed, and inspected the lathe machine at Daund. He also inspected the traction sub-station and commissioned the Testing Van at Daund.

Speed trial and infrastructure checks en route

The General Manager commissioned the Gang Hut and Track Machine Rest House at Kedgaon and conducted a speed trial on the Kedgaon–Uruli section. He also inspected Level Crossing Gate No. 7 between the Uruli–Loni section and Curve No. 1 on the UP Main Line between the Loni–Hadapsar section. Shri Goswami further inspected turnout Nos. 118B, 123A, 121B and LWR No. 3, and carried out a station inspection at Hadapsar.

Review of facilities at Pune station

At Pune station, Goswami inspected the Divisional Railway Hospital, station development works, Pune yard remodelling, Crew Lobby and Running Room facilities. He later addressed the media during a press conference and also interacted with union representatives.

Chinchwad and Begdewadi inspections

The General Manager further inspected Sangam Bridge, including Girder Bridge No. 190/1, and later inspected the railway colony at Chinchwad, commissioned the Basic Training Centre, inspected the TRD depot and reviewed safety exhibitions of various departments.

He appreciated the innovative practices adopted, praised the Dog Squad demonstration and inaugurated an Android app for cleanliness feedback.

The General Manager inspected LHS No. 53 at km 164/3–4 near Begdewadi, followed by inspection of Level Crossing No. 43, and commissioned a Gang Hut. He also interacted with branch officers and emphasised the importance of safety, punctuality and maintenance standards.

Emphasis on safety and operations

Throughout the inspection, Goswami interacted extensively with ground-level staff and officers, reiterating the need for strict adherence to safety protocols and efficient train operations.

Rajesh Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune, along with senior officers from Headquarters and Pune Division, accompanied the General Manager during the inspection.

