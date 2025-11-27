Kids Mistake Leopard Cubs For Kittens, Bring Them Home In Jalgaon's Satpura | Wildlife SOS

Jalgaon: Children are innocent, and true to their nature and love for animals was evident from the actions of four young children herding goats in Satpura. Young children herding goats in Satpura found three kittens that looked like cats in the forest.

Out of curiosity, they brought them home from the forest to their village to take care of them. However, when the kids brought the kittens to the village, they realised that they were not kittens but leopard cubs.

The villagers were shocked, and the cubs were released where the children had brought them from in the forest. This incident took place near Pal in Raver taluka of Satpura. Meanwhile, the forest department has appealed not to touch any animals in the forest.



Four children from Runda Bunda near Pal in Satpura had gone to the forest near Pal to feed their goats when they saw three young kittens. Thinking that these were kittens of a cat, the children picked them up and brought them to the village to take care of them. The villagers' attention was drawn to these kittens and when they realised that the kittens were not of a cat but of a leopard, they were shocked.

They explained to the children that touching the kittens of wild animals can be dangerous and told them to immediately keep them where they had brought them. Accordingly, the children returned to the place where they had brought them from the forest and kept the kittens safe there. As soon as they returned, the villagers breathed a sigh of relief.