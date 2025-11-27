Pune: PMC Extends Draft Voter List Objection Deadline After Over 3,000 Complaints | Representative pic

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s draft voter list for the upcoming municipal elections has triggered a surge of public grievances, forcing the State Election Commission to extend the objection deadline by six days.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Divate announced that citizens can now file objections and corrections until December 3.

By Wednesday evening, officials had already logged 3,343 complaints, highlighting errors ranging from missing names to incorrect addresses and duplications.

The draft list covers all 41 wards set to vote in the forthcoming municipal elections. Earlier, the deadline to raise objections was November 27, but the volume of errors reported in recent days pushed authorities to extend the window.

The growing number of discrepancies has put the civic administration on the back foot, with citizens demanding a clean and accurate voter list before election proceedings begin. Officials said all objections will be checked and rectified in time for the final draft.