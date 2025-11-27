Rs 1,850 Crore Manmad-Jalgaon Rail Project Completed; Trains To Hit 130 Kmph | Representational Image

Jalgaon: An important phase of the entire 160 km stretch of the busy Manmad-Jalgaon Railway Line project on the Mumbai Howrah main line has been completed, and now trains will be able to run at a speed of 130 km per hour on this line. This will improve the quality of passenger and freight services.

The Manmad-Jalgaon line is on the Mumbai Howrah main line, and passenger and freight traffic were delayed due to only two lanes. Because of this, there was an urgent need to build a third line in this area. This is a project worth Rs 1850 crore, and on this 160 km long line, there are 22 major bridges, 295 minor bridges, 7 road under bridges and 12 new station buildings with 11 electric interlocking and one panel interlocking.

It was said that the train can run at a speed of 130 km per hour. Once trains start running on this route, the movement of goods trains will become easier. Since Mumbai-Howrah is a very busy route, the new third route will significantly increase the punctuality of passenger trains and the freight transport capacity.

With the completion of this project, Central Railway has completed an important milestone towards capacity, safety and modernisation, and the Central Railway has said that such projects will also improve the quality of passenger and freight services in the future.