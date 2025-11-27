Pune: 20 Children Locked Inside Hinjawadi Anganwadi; Shocking Video Sparks Outrage | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident happened at a childcare centre (Anganwadi) in Hinjawadi, which has deeply shocked parents and local citizens. The childcare centre, where children must be protected and cared for, was temporarily turned into a ‘locked room’. Around 20 children were locked inside the care centre and were visibly distressed. A shocking video of this incident has surfaced and is currently going viral on social media. Netizens have sparked concerns about the long-term impact and trauma the children must have suffered due to this.

Watch Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place at Anganwadi Number 3 in Hinjawadi. Anganwadis are established under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme. The children were locked inside for about an hour between 11 AM and 12 PM on Tuesday. In the video, their crying, frightened faces, and cries of loneliness are clearly visible. Abandoning children in such a state is considered a reckless act, and its consequences have now spread from local village squares to social media screens.

The Anganwadi worker, Savita Shinde, and the helper, Shilpa Sakhare, cited that they were called to a meeting at the Gram Panchayat. They explained that the meeting was 'important' and 'attendance was crucial.' However, it is now widely known that locking the children inside and leaving was not at all a minor thing. It was revealed that a former Sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat had called the meeting, but the two women forgot that the responsibility of caring for the children is greater than the demands of the person calling the meeting.

Read Also Murlidhar Mohol Thanks PM Modi As Centre Approves Pune Metro Phase 2 At Cost Of ₹9,858 Crore

Upon receiving information about the incident, local citizens informed the Mulshi Panchayat Samiti. The Child Development Department official, Dhanraj Giram, without any delay, ordered the Anganwadi worker and helper to leave the meeting immediately and unlock the door. However, following this incident, all eyes are now on what action will be taken against those responsible, what form the parents' complaints will take, and how the Child Development Department will take official cognisance of the matter.