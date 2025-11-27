Pune: ‘Stop Taking Us For Granted’, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Criticises PMPML Administration At Mobility Event

IAS Naval Kishore Ram | File Photo | Representational Image

Pune: The traffic problem in Pune is worsening day by day. Commenting on Pune's traffic congestion, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram strongly criticised the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). He expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of PMPML while speaking at an event on urban mobility, saying they need to improve and stop taking PMC and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for granted.

The 'Walk, Bus, Cycle, and Metro' initiative is being implemented along the MES Abasaheb Garware College to Bavdhan route by PMC and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro). These civic bodies are collaborating with the 'Save Pune Traffic Movement', the 'Pune Knowledge Cluster', and the 'Centre for Environment Education' (CEE) to address Pune's traffic woes. PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram participated in the seminar organised for this purpose, along with Maha Metro Managing Director and PCMC Chief Shravan Hardikar. Dr Suhas Patwardhan, President of the District Housing Society; Harshad Abhyankar of 'Save Pune Traffic Movement'; and Sanskriti Menon of 'CEE', among others, were present.

Naval Kishore Ram’s Harsh Criticisms

Speaking at the event, PMC Chief Naval Kishore Ram said, "PMPML is not properly fulfilling its responsibilities. They treat the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations merely as funding agencies. Several buses are in a dilapidated condition. Fundamental changes in the PMPML's system are necessary to provide high-quality service. PMPML administration is in a very poor state. These changes will not happen unless the PMPML operates in a professional manner."

Read Also Murlidhar Mohol Thanks PM Modi As Centre Approves Pune Metro Phase 2 At Cost Of ₹9,858 Crore

Naval Kishore Ram added that due to shortcomings in earlier administrative planning, the Katraj–Kondhwa road project had remained stuck for nine years, but it would now be completed by June. He also said that 10 categories of Development Plan (DP) roads across the city would also be completed, including necessary repairs. Footpaths on all major roads are set to be restored, and the administration plans to repair 1,40,000 chambers across the city. According to him, proper financial planning will help ensure that city roads gradually match the standards of Jangli Maharaj Road (JM Road).

The PMC chief stressed the need for stronger coordination with the police to manage crowds and traffic congestion and said efforts are underway to address the city’s parking problems. He pointed out that no department typically receives ₹2,000 crore in a single year, which means officers must work harder to execute projects efficiently. The Commissioner also said that within the next two years, the aim is for 85% of city travel to happen through walking, buses and cycling.

Speaking about mobility, Naval Kishore Ram said parking cannot be provided at Metro stations, so alternatives like shared rickshaws and buses are being strengthened. There are plans to run a bus every minute to Hinjawadi, Wakad and Baner. He urged citizens to adopt walking and cycling instead of relying on excuses.