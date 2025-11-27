Maharashtra Scholarship Exam 2026 Postponed Due To CTET Clash: Check New Date | FP Photo (Representative Pic)

The date of the Class 5 and Class 8 Scholarship Examination 2026, conducted by the Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune, has been changed. Now this examination will be conducted on 22 February 2026 on a single day across the state instead of 8 February 2026. Therefore, students appearing for the Scholarship Examination need to revise their study plan according to the new schedule.

The scholarship exam has been postponed because the exam date was overlapping with the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 8 February 2026.

Since many primary and secondary teachers in the state will be appearing for the CTET examination, there was a demand from them to change the date of the Scholarship Examination. In this context, the Council has changed the day of the Scholarship Examination and announced a new date of 22 February 2026.

Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) Commissioner, Anuradha Oak, has appealed to all concerned students, parents, schools and examination centres to take note of this change.

The Maharashtra State Education Department conducts the Scholarship exams. These exams are held to provide financial assistance to needy students and are conducted at various levels. On the basis of these exams, students get financial assistance for further education or other needs. In Maharashtra, scholarship exams are conducted for students of 4th and 8th standard, while at the national level, scholarships are given through the National Scholarship Examination and many other national schemes.