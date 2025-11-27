Woman Seen Cooking Maggi In Viral Video On Express Train Traced In Pune; Shares Apology Clip, Says 'Do Not Make Such A Mistake' | Watch

Pune: The Central Railway has tracked down the woman whose video of preparing Maggi noodles using an electric kettle plugged into the coach’s power socket went viral on social media. The woman, identified as Sarita Lingayat, is a resident of Pune's Chinchwad and has been booked under Section 154 of the Railways Act for endangering passengers' safety. Moreover, Saritattai has also posted an apology videos on her official Instagram handle for her action.

What did she say in her apology video?

Posting a picture with the RPF Mumbai, she explained that the incident occurred on the train she was travelling from Haridwar to Pune. She said she had used the kettle to make Maggi because some children on the train asked if it could be prepared in the kettle. She also used it to boil water and make tea, as she and other elders were fasting for Ekadashi. She added in the video that the train was delayed by 6–7 hours, so she prepared a small amount of tea, which they all shared.

However, she apologised for her mistake as she was unaware of the harm it could have caused, adding that she had no intention to hurt anyone. She also appealed to the people and said, "Don't cook Maggi or use Heavy electricals in trains. It's an offence and dangerous for life in the train. Thanks to RPF Mumbai for making me aware of my mistake, and I appeal to everyone do not to make such a mistake. Thank you, Indian Railways, for safe journey, and I will not repeat my mistake."

According to the TOI report, on October 16, Lingyat, along with her family was travelling in the B2 coach of 07364 Haridwar to Pune train. In the video, which went viral, the woman cheerfully declared that “the kitchen is on anywhere and everywhere,” adding jokingly that she doesn’t “get a holiday even on a holiday trip.”

As her Maggi cooks, she can be heard telling the person recording that she plans to prepare tea for “at least 15 people” using the same kettle. Her co-passengers, believed to be family members, appear amused and are seen smiling as she continues the impromptu cooking session.

The video had drawn sharp reactions from netizens, with many had criticised the act as irresponsible, while others applauded the creativity. Central Railway also had responded on the video, stating that action was being taken against the individual and the channel involved. In addition to this, the Railway warned that using electronic kettles on trains is illegal, unsafe, and can cause fires or electrical failures.

