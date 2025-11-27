 Woman Seen Cooking Maggi In Viral Video On Express Train Traced In Pune; Shares Apology Clip, Says 'Do Not Make Such A Mistake' | Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWoman Seen Cooking Maggi In Viral Video On Express Train Traced In Pune; Shares Apology Clip, Says 'Do Not Make Such A Mistake' | Watch

Woman Seen Cooking Maggi In Viral Video On Express Train Traced In Pune; Shares Apology Clip, Says 'Do Not Make Such A Mistake' | Watch

The viral video had triggered debate on passenger behaviour aboard Indian Railways trains. The clip showed a woman preparing Maggi noodles using an electric kettle plugged into the coach’s power socket. The woman, identified as Sarita Lingayat, is a resident of Pune's Chinchwad and has been booked under Section 154 of the Railways Act for endangering passengers' safety.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Pune: The Central Railway has tracked down the woman whose video of preparing Maggi noodles using an electric kettle plugged into the coach’s power socket went viral on social media. The woman, identified as Sarita Lingayat, is a resident of Pune's Chinchwad and has been booked under Section 154 of the Railways Act for endangering passengers' safety. Moreover, Saritattai has also posted an apology videos on her official Instagram handle for her action.

What did she say in her apology video?

Posting a picture with the RPF Mumbai, she explained that the incident occurred on the train she was travelling from Haridwar to Pune. She said she had used the kettle to make Maggi because some children on the train asked if it could be prepared in the kettle. She also used it to boil water and make tea, as she and other elders were fasting for Ekadashi. She added in the video that the train was delayed by 6–7 hours, so she prepared a small amount of tea, which they all shared.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows TTE Dragging, Pushing Ticketless Passenger At Crowded Station, Sparks Online...
article-image

However, she apologised for her mistake as she was unaware of the harm it could have caused, adding that she had no intention to hurt anyone. She also appealed to the people and said, "Don't cook Maggi or use Heavy electricals in trains. It's an offence and dangerous for life in the train. Thanks to RPF Mumbai for making me aware of my mistake, and I appeal to everyone do not to make such a mistake. Thank you, Indian Railways, for safe journey, and I will not repeat my mistake."

FPJ Shorts
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For Formulations Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For Formulations Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here
'Somebody Has To Be Accountable': SC Stresses Need Of 'Neutral, Independent & Autonomous' Body To Regulate Online Obscene Content
'Somebody Has To Be Accountable': SC Stresses Need Of 'Neutral, Independent & Autonomous' Body To Regulate Online Obscene Content
Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das On His India Homecoming, Spiritual Path & What Audiences Can Expect At His Mumbai Concert
Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das On His India Homecoming, Spiritual Path & What Audiences Can Expect At His Mumbai Concert
Read Also
Mumbai Viral VIDEO: Monkey Spotted Casually Sitting On Ticket Scanning Machine At Lower Oshiwara...
article-image

According to the TOI report, on October 16, Lingyat, along with her family was travelling in the B2 coach of 07364 Haridwar to Pune train. In the video, which went viral, the woman cheerfully declared that “the kitchen is on anywhere and everywhere,” adding jokingly that she doesn’t “get a holiday even on a holiday trip.”

As her Maggi cooks, she can be heard telling the person recording that she plans to prepare tea for “at least 15 people” using the same kettle. Her co-passengers, believed to be family members, appear amused and are seen smiling as she continues the impromptu cooking session.

The video had drawn sharp reactions from netizens, with many had criticised the act as irresponsible, while others applauded the creativity. Central Railway also had responded on the video, stating that action was being taken against the individual and the channel involved. In addition to this, the Railway warned that using electronic kettles on trains is illegal, unsafe, and can cause fires or electrical failures.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates...

Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates...

Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das On His India Homecoming, Spiritual Path & What Audiences Can Expect...

Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das On His India Homecoming, Spiritual Path & What Audiences Can Expect...

Virar Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Lake, Contractor’s Negligence Blamed By Residents

Virar Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Lake, Contractor’s Negligence Blamed By Residents

Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹500 Crore Interest Free Loan For Mumbai Thane Metro Project

Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹500 Crore Interest Free Loan For Mumbai Thane Metro Project

Thane Zilla Parishad Paperless System Resolved 17,000 Disputes As E-Operations Gain

Thane Zilla Parishad Paperless System Resolved 17,000 Disputes As E-Operations Gain