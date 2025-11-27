 Viral Video Shows TTE Dragging, Pushing Ticketless Passenger At Crowded Station, Sparks Online Debate
A video showing a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) forcefully dragging a man, allegedly for ticketless travel, at a railway station has gone viral. The incident has sparked widespread discussion on railway staff conduct and passenger rights. Reports indicate no official statement has been issued regarding the incident's location or any disciplinary action.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 08:29 AM IST
Mumbai: A video showing a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) forcefully dragging and threatening a man allegedly travelling without a valid train ticket at a crowded railway station has gone viral, prompting widespread discussion on railway conduct, passenger rights and the limits of enforcement.

The clip, shared on Instagram by the user lafdavlog, captures a tense confrontation between railway staff and the passenger. In the footage, a male TTE is seen grabbing the man by his collar as he attempts to pull away. Despite the passenger’s repeated efforts to free himself, the TTE continues to drag and push him through the platform area. A woman TTE accompanying him can be seen holding on to the man’s bag while the male officer appears to issue verbal threats.

The Instagram post was captioned: “Travelling without a proper train ticket is an offence, not a crime. While defaulters can be fined according to the rules, no one deserves to be assaulted or humiliated for such a violation.” The caption, along with the visuals, sparked sharp reactions online, dividing viewers on whether the TTE’s actions were justified.

Several users criticised the railway staff, calling the incident an unnecessary use of force. “Great caption… this person should be suspended,” wrote one commenter. Another added, “@irctc.official I hope strict action is taken against them,” tagging the railway ticketing authority.

However, many others defended the TTE, arguing that officers often deal with uncooperative and aggressive ticketless travellers. “What if the defaulter is not cooperating and tries to run instead of paying the fine? Then the TC has to do this,” a user commented. Another wrote, “This intensity is required in our country to make people follow lawful life.”

The video has also reignited debate over the challenges faced by frontline railway staff, who regularly handle fare evasion, crowd mismanagement and passenger altercations. Several users noted that while the behaviour seen in the video appears harsh, TTEs are often confronted with repeated defiance from ticketless travellers.

As of now, there is no official confirmation of when or where the incident took place. Railway officials have not issued any statement regarding possible disciplinary action against the TTE seen in the clip. Authorities also have not verified whether the passenger involved faced any fines or further consequences.

