'1 In 9 Indians Going To Develop Cancer': Shark Tank Judge Vineeta Singh Urges Action As Mumbai’s Air Quality Plunges Into Unhealthy Levels |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality has become a growing concern among residents, with popular TV show Shark Tank judge, entrepreneur and Sugar Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh adding her voice to the rising chorus demanding urgent intervention. On Thursday, Singh posted a video on Instagram highlighting the alarming spike in the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which she said had crossed 160 in the mornings.

In the video, Singh expressed distress over the visible impact of pollution on vulnerable groups. “When I went out today, I saw little school kids standing at bus stops, old people walking, and my own sons have gone for a school picnic,” she said. She also warned fitness enthusiasts about the risks of exercising in such hazardous air, noting that exposure during workouts could severely strain the lungs.

Calling for immediate corrective measures, Singh questioned whether authorities plan to wait for AQI levels to touch 200 before taking action. She proposed temporary pauses at construction sites or the implementation of stricter dust and pollution control norms, steps she noted countries like China and South Korea have adopted to bring down pollution dramatically. She also floated the possibility of cloud seeding, suggesting that Mumbai’s humidity could be leveraged for it.

Her caption, “Morning post-run rant,” was accompanied by a broader appeal for public participation. Singh cited an ICMR study, warning that one in nine Indians is likely to develop cancer over their lifetime, with lung cancer emerging as one of the leading causes. She added that the incidence of cancer is projected to increase by 12.8 per cent by 2025 compared to 2020, stressing the need to address environmental triggers like air pollution.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | A layer of smog covers the Bandra-Kurla Complex and surrounding areas. AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 159, categorised as 'Moderate', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/aAX70IkQHd — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2025

VIDEO | Mumbai: Morning visuals from Churchgate, Marine Drive, Haji Ali and nearby areas show a layer of haze blanketing the entire stretch.



(Full video available on PTI Videos)#Mumbai #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/mhnJLWeOKH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2025

Overall AQI In Unhealthy Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai residents woke up on Thursday to a deceptively pleasant morning that quickly revealed itself to be yet another smog-filled day. A dense layer of haze cloaked large parts of the city, reducing visibility and leaving the air heavy with pollutants. By afternoon, the city’s overall AQI had surged to 250, placing it squarely in the ‘unhealthy’ category.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/