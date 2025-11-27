 '1 In 9 Indians Going To Develop Cancer': Shark Tank Judge Vineeta Singh Urges Action As Mumbai’s Air Quality Plunges Into Unhealthy Levels
Entrepreneur Vineeta Singh highlighted Mumbai's alarming AQI, expressing concern for vulnerable groups. She called for immediate action, suggesting construction pauses or stricter pollution norms, citing international examples. Singh also warned fitness enthusiasts and referenced an ICMR study on rising cancer risks linked to environmental triggers.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality has become a growing concern among residents, with popular TV show Shark Tank judge, entrepreneur and Sugar Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh adding her voice to the rising chorus demanding urgent intervention. On Thursday, Singh posted a video on Instagram highlighting the alarming spike in the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which she said had crossed 160 in the mornings.

In the video, Singh expressed distress over the visible impact of pollution on vulnerable groups. “When I went out today, I saw little school kids standing at bus stops, old people walking, and my own sons have gone for a school picnic,” she said. She also warned fitness enthusiasts about the risks of exercising in such hazardous air, noting that exposure during workouts could severely strain the lungs.

Calling for immediate corrective measures, Singh questioned whether authorities plan to wait for AQI levels to touch 200 before taking action. She proposed temporary pauses at construction sites or the implementation of stricter dust and pollution control norms, steps she noted countries like China and South Korea have adopted to bring down pollution dramatically. She also floated the possibility of cloud seeding, suggesting that Mumbai’s humidity could be leveraged for it.

Overall AQI In Unhealthy Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai residents woke up on Thursday to a deceptively pleasant morning that quickly revealed itself to be yet another smog-filled day. A dense layer of haze cloaked large parts of the city, reducing visibility and leaving the air heavy with pollutants. By afternoon, the city’s overall AQI had surged to 250, placing it squarely in the ‘unhealthy’ category.

