MCOCA Court Frames Charges Against 5 In Salman Khan House Firing Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Mumbai: A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), on Wednesday, framed charges against five accused in the shooting at actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments.

Bishnoi Gang’s Alleged Plot to Kill Salman Cited in Court

The court noted that the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang entered into a conspiracy to kill the actor and wanted to create terror in the city while establishing the gang’s supremacy. All the accused have pleaded not guilty and opted to face the trial.

On April 14, 2024, at 4.45am, two motorcycle borne men fired five rounds outside Galaxy Apartments. The charges against the duo and three others have been framed under the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the MCOCA. The five accused who are to face trial are shooters Vickykumar Gupta and Sagarkumar Pal, besides Sonukumar Bishnoi, Rafiq Choudhari and Harpal Hardeep Singh. Three others – Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi and Ravtaram Swami alias Rohit Godara – have been shown as wanted in the case. Anmol Bishnoi was recently extradited from the US and arrested by the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

While framing the charges, the court noted that “the five accused, along with the wanted accused, were parties to the criminal conspiracy and acted as members of an organised crime syndicate, headed by Lawrence Bishnoi, from August 2022 to April 2024.

Key Links in Salman Attack Plot Detailed by Court

“In furtherance to the conspiracy, Pal passed on information about Salman Khan – collected by Choudhari – to the leaders of the gang, the Bishnoi brothers and Godara. Further, the arms were provided to Gupta and Pal by Sonukumar and Anujkumar Thapan, who died in custody.

Meanwhile, Singh’s lawyer has sought CCTV footage and call data records. The court will hear his plea in the hearing scheduled next week.

