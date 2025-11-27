Mumbai Crime: 24-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Stabbed To Death In Malad; Accused Held

Representational image | Free Pik

Mumbai: A 24-year-old call-centre employee was brutally killed late on Wednesday, November 26, in the jurisdiction of Malad Police Station. According to Mumbai Police, the youth was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed multiple times, leading to his death on the spot.

The accused has been detained and is currently being interrogated as cops work to uncover the motive behind the fatal assault. Police officials said that the incident appears to be a targeted attack, but all angles are being examined.

Retired Loco Pilot Bludgeoned In Ghatkopar

Meanwhile, in another horrifying murder that took place on the night of November 20 in Ghatkopar West, a 65-year-old retired railway loco pilot, Surendra Dhondiram Pachadkar, was killed in a seemingly sudden act of violence on a busy public road in the CGS Colony area, commonly known as Old Furniture Gully.

Pachadkar, a resident of Vikhroli West, lived with his wife and stepson at Anandgad, Triveni Society. A diabetic and known for maintaining a disciplined lifestyle, he followed a strict routine, taking evening walks between 7 pm and 9 pm from Vikhroli to Ghatkopar and back.

Details On The Hoffiric Murder

On the night of the incident, at around 9:30 pm, Pachadkar was returning from his walk and passing through the Old Furniture Market when he reportedly brushed against 19-year-old Aman Verma. What began as a trivial accidental contact quickly escalated into an argument, and then into violence.

Police said that in a sudden burst of rage, Verma grabbed an iron rod lying nearby and struck Pachadkar on the head. The impact of the blow was so severe that Pachadkar collapsed on the spot. The accused fled immediately after the assault.

A passerby noticed the victim lying unconscious and used Pachadkar’s mobile phone to alert his family. His stepson, Ashok Sathe and wife, Shubhangi, rushed him to Zenova Hospital, but doctors declared him dead during treatment. Ghatkopar Police conducted a panchnama soon after and registered a case of murder. The accused, Aman Verma, was tracked down and detained.

