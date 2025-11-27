Mumbai: Car Catches Fire On Bandra Worli Sealink, Causing Massive Traffic Jam; Video |

Mumbai: A car caught fire on the Bandra Worli Sealink in Mumbai on Wednesday late at night. The car, reportedly a Honda sedan, initially collided with the side barrier at high speed and then caught fire on the road. The incident caused a massive traffic jam on the sealink, leaving motorists confused and stuck for quite a while.

Does anyone know what’s happening the Bandra Worli sea link? Traffic hasn’t moved at all and just saw a fire brigade turn up. Looks like a car caught fire! Avoid using it if possible. They are turning the cars around now @MumbaiPolice @mumbaitraffic @traffic_mumbai #MumbaiTraffic pic.twitter.com/QH4HRFg0ww — Ankita Asthana (@ankitaasthana) November 26, 2025

There's a fire on the bandra sea link towards worli. A car is on fire. Tried calling up every single helpline but noone is picking up. @mybmc @Worli_PS — Doshmeister (@doshmeisterr) November 26, 2025

Videos of the incident have surfaced on the internet showing the car completely charred due to the fire. Dousing operations can be seen carried out by the firefighting officials at the site. There are no confirmed reports of any casualties in the incident.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.