 Mumbai: Car Catches Fire On Bandra Worli Sealink, Causing Massive Traffic Jam; Video
A car caught fire on the Bandra Worli Sealink in Mumbai late Wednesday night after colliding with a barrier. The incident caused major traffic disruption, leading to a massive jam. Firefighting officials conducted dousing operations. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Mumbai: A car caught fire on the Bandra Worli Sealink in Mumbai on Wednesday late at night. The car, reportedly a Honda sedan, initially collided with the side barrier at high speed and then caught fire on the road. The incident caused a massive traffic jam on the sealink, leaving motorists confused and stuck for quite a while.

Videos of the incident have surfaced on the internet showing the car completely charred due to the fire. Dousing operations can be seen carried out by the firefighting officials at the site. There are no confirmed reports of any casualties in the incident.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

