Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Write To PM Modi Seeking Renaming Of IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai Amid Fresh Political Row

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said he will soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that IIT Bombay be officially renamed IIT Mumbai. His announcement comes amid a fresh political storm triggered by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh’s recent remarks favouring the continued use of “Bombay” over “Mumbai.”

Fadnavis told reporters that for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the city has always been “Mumbai,” recalling how BJP leader Rambhau Naik played a key role in the original renaming. “For us, it is Mumbai. The traces of the name Bombay must end. I will personally send a letter to the Prime Minister and the Union Education Ministry requesting that IIT Bombay be renamed IIT Mumbai,” he said. He also responded to criticism from MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who had mocked the government over the issue. Without naming him, Fadnavis quipped, “Some people criticize the government but will never ask to rename the school where their own children study,” in a pointed dig at Thackeray.

The controversy began after Dr. Jitendra Singh, speaking at an IIT Bombay event, said he was “glad” the institute’s name had not been changed to IIT Mumbai. He cited IIT Madras as another example of why original names should be preserved.

His remarks drew a sharp reaction from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which accused the minister of undermining Mumbai’s identity and disrespecting the city’s history.

