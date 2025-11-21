 Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar
A 65-year-old retired railway loco pilot was brutally murdered in Ghatkopar West on Thursday night after a minor argument with a 19-year-old youth turned violent. The victim, Surendra Pachadkar, was struck on the head with an iron rod near CGS Colony’s Old Furniture Gully. Police have detained the accused and are probing whether robbery was the motive behind the killing.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar | File

Mumbai: A shocking incident unfolded on Thursday night in Ghatkopar West, where a 65-year-old retired railway loco pilot was brutally murdered on a busy public road. The crime occurred in the CGS Colony area, also known as Old Furniture Gully, sparking panic in the locality. Police suspect that the killing may have been linked to an attempted robbery.

Victim Identified as 65-Year-Old Surendra Pachadkar

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Dhondiram Pachadkar (65), a retired loco pilot who lived with his family at Anandgad, Triveni Society, Parkside, Vikhroli (West).

Pachadkar, a diabetic, followed a strict routine and took daily evening walks from Vikhroli to Ghatkopar and back between 7 pm and 9 pm.

Argument With Youth Escalates Into Violent Attack

At around 9:30 pm, while returning from his walk and passing through CGS Colony’s Old Furniture Market, Pachadkar reportedly brushed against a youth later identified as Aman Verma (19). The brief contact led to a verbal argument, which quickly escalated into a scuffle.

In a sudden fit of rage, Verma picked up an iron rod lying nearby and struck Pachadkar on the head. The blow was severe enough to knock him unconscious on the spot. The accused then fled the scene.

Family Rushed Him to Hospital; Police Launch Murder Probe

A passerby used Pachadkar’s mobile phone to inform his son about the incident. His stepson, Ashok Sathe, and wife, Shubhangi, rushed him to Zenova Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Ghatkopar Police soon reached the location, conducted a panchnama, and registered a case of murder. The suspect Aman Verma has been detained, and his formal arrest is expected shortly.

Police are investigating whether a robbery motive was involved.

