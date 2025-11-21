 Siddhanth Kapoor, Influencer Orry Summoned By ANC In ₹252-Crore MD Drug Racket Probe
Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has summoned actor Siddhanth Kapoor and social media influencer Orry in connection with the ₹252-crore mephedrone racket, one of the country’s biggest drug seizures. Orry, who earlier sought more time, has received a second summons.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Siddhanth Kapoor |

Mumbai: In the ₹252-crore mephedrone (MD) drugs racket case, the Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has issued summons to Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, directing him to appear before the Ghatkopar ANC Unit on Tuesday, November 25, for statement recording.

Additionally, a fresh summons has been issued to social media influencer Orry, asking him to appear on Wednesday, November 26, in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Orry Earlier Sought Time; Second Summons Issued

The case involves one of the biggest MD drug seizures in the country, and the ANC is questioning several individuals to establish possible links.
Earlier, Orry sought additional time from the Mumbai Police after being summoned. His lawyer submitted a letter stating that he was unavailable and would only be able to appear after November 25. Police officials confirmed they are considering the request, but have now issued a second summons.

Accused’s Statement Links Orry to Drug Network

Orry was summoned based on the statement of accused Salim Sohail Shaikh, arrested in the massive trafficking case.

According to sources, Salim claimed Orry has close ties to Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew Alishah Parker, and alleged that Ori consumes drugs and attends drug parties. Police sources added that members of this network used encrypted platforms such as Zangi, Signal, Trima, Instagram, and FaceTime for communication between buyers and suppliers.

More Bollywood, Political Names Likely to Be Called

Officials are now preparing to summon several Bollywood personalities and political figures whose names were allegedly mentioned by Salim Shaikh during interrogation. The ANC is expected to widen the probe further in the coming days.

