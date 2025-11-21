Technip Energies India Achieves ISO 50001:2018 Certification For Energy Management |

Technip Energies India has been awarded the ISO 50001:2018 certification for its Energy Management System (EnMS), a major milestone in advancing the Company’s global sustainability and operational-excellence goal.

This certification positions Technip Energies India as a reference point in the industry, setting benchmarks in energy performance, innovation, and sustainability. Thus, enhancing stakeholder and customers’ confidence through transparent energy performance, while reinforcing the Company’s role as a preferred partner in supply chains, and a responsible contributor to India’s energy transition landscape.

This certification acknowledges the well-conceived Energy Management System that forms the foundation of Technip Energies India operations covering project management, design, engineering, procurement, construction management, and manufacturing across offices in Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Gandhinagar and the Modular Manufacturing Yard in Dahej.

Davendra Kumar, Managing Director, Technip Energies India, said, “This certification goes beyond compliance; it is a strategic lever that strengthens our operational resilience, supports India’s national energy priorities, and reinforces our leadership in sustainable engineering practices. It positions Technip Energies India as a frontrunner in driving efficiency and sustainability across the energy value chain.”

The certification follows a comprehensive implementation process that involved detailed energy studies, multi-site assessments, training, and system-wide process improvements.

Technip Energies India has already made notable progress in reducing its environmental footprint. In 2023, two major offices switched entirely to renewable electricity. As a result, 53 percent of the electricity consumption of Technip Energies in India during 2024 was sourced from renewables.

Earlier this year, the Company commissioned a 750 kWp rooftop solar PV system at its Modular Manufacturing Yard in Dahej, Gujarat. The installation is expected to generate 1,000 MWh of clean energy annually, achieving nearly 50% reduction in Scope 2 emissions for the site, which is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility playing a crucial role in delivering advanced, scalable, and sustainable solutions for industries worldwide.

Technip Energies remains conscious of responsible energy use and operational controls focused on improving energy efficiency. All the initiatives are designed not only to optimize internal operations but also to support employees and empower customers in reducing their carbon footprint, underscoring company’s shared commitment to a low carbon future.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/