 NMMC Inaugurates Advanced Microbiology Lab At Nerul’s Meenatai Thackeray Hospital
According to NMMC, the state-of-the-art microbiology facility will play a crucial role in identifying bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites responsible for infections, enabling accurate diagnosis and timely antibiotic treatment. The lab will also help in early detection and prevention of disease outbreaks, especially during seasonal surges.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 12:14 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday inaugurated an advanced microbiology laboratory at the Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul, a facility expected to significantly strengthen infectious disease diagnosis and patient care in the city.

The lab, set up on the second floor of the hospital, has been established using Rs 80 lakh provided through the CSR support of the Aditya Birla Foundation in collaboration with the Pride India organisation.

According to NMMC, the state-of-the-art microbiology facility will play a crucial role in identifying bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites responsible for infections, enabling accurate diagnosis and timely antibiotic treatment. The lab will also help in early detection and prevention of disease outbreaks, especially during seasonal surges.

“This laboratory will greatly enhance our ability to detect infections early, choose the right treatment, and control the spread of communicable diseases in the community,” an NMMC health official said.

Officials said the facility is aligned with PGIMS guidelines, which mandate culture and sensitivity tests before starting antibiotics. It will also support infection-control protocols by enabling culture swab testing.

The new centre is equipped to conduct blood culture and sensitivity tests, body-fluid cultures, sputum cultures, urine and stool cultures, pus swab culture sensitivity, fungal cultures, RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 and swine flu, and ELISA tests for HIV, HCV and HBsAg, among others.

Senior officials, including Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, reviewed the laboratory during the inauguration. They also inspected the chemotherapy ward and cancer registry unit at the hospital.

Authorities said the upgraded diagnostics facility will significantly boost NMMC’s capacity to provide quality healthcare to residents and strengthen its preparedness against infectious diseases.

