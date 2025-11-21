Central Railway Announces 11-Day Night Block On Karjat–Badlapur Route | File Pic (Representative Image)

Commuters on Central Railway’s Karjat–Badlapur stretch are set to face significant inconvenience for the next 11 days, as a night block has been announced to facilitate flyover construction between Badlapur and the adjacent station. The block, effective from Friday, will remain in force until December 3.

Due to the block, the 12:12 am CSMT–Karjat local and the 2:30 am Karjat–CSMT local will remain cancelled for the entire duration. The disruption will heavily impact late-night travellers, particularly office-goers, and residents of Karjat, Bhivpuri, Neral, Shelu, Vangani, and Badlapur.

Railway officials said the block is required for foundation work and the installation of two 37.2-metre-long steel girders using a 350-metric-ton crane as part of the upcoming flyover. A 1.5-hour block between 2 a.m. and 3:30 am will be enforced daily from Vangani (Up line) to Ambernath and Ambernath (Down line) to Vangani.

During this period, long-distance train schedules will also be affected.

The 12:12 am CSMT–Karjat local will run only up to Ambernath, while the 2:30 am Karjat–CSMT local will originate from Ambernath instead of Karjat.

Impact on Long-Distance Trains

Bhubaneswar–CSMT Konark Express and Visakhapatnam–LTT Express will be diverted via Karjat–Panvel–Diva, with additional halts at Panvel and Thane.

Hyderabad–CSMT Hussainsagar Express will be halted for 20 minutes at Neral.

Hospete–CSMT Express will be halted for 10 minutes at Bhivpuri Road.