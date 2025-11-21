 Central Railway Announces 11-Day Night Block On Karjat–Badlapur Route
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway Announces 11-Day Night Block On Karjat–Badlapur Route

Central Railway Announces 11-Day Night Block On Karjat–Badlapur Route

Due to the block, the 12:12 am CSMT–Karjat local and the 2:30 am Karjat–CSMT local will remain cancelled for the entire duration. The disruption will heavily impact late-night travellers, particularly office-goers, and residents of Karjat, Bhivpuri, Neral, Shelu, Vangani, and Badlapur.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway Announces 11-Day Night Block On Karjat–Badlapur Route | File Pic (Representative Image)

Commuters on Central Railway’s Karjat–Badlapur stretch are set to face significant inconvenience for the next 11 days, as a night block has been announced to facilitate flyover construction between Badlapur and the adjacent station. The block, effective from Friday, will remain in force until December 3.

Due to the block, the 12:12 am CSMT–Karjat local and the 2:30 am Karjat–CSMT local will remain cancelled for the entire duration. The disruption will heavily impact late-night travellers, particularly office-goers, and residents of Karjat, Bhivpuri, Neral, Shelu, Vangani, and Badlapur.

Railway officials said the block is required for foundation work and the installation of two 37.2-metre-long steel girders using a 350-metric-ton crane as part of the upcoming flyover. A 1.5-hour block between 2 a.m. and 3:30 am will be enforced daily from Vangani (Up line) to Ambernath and Ambernath (Down line) to Vangani.

During this period, long-distance train schedules will also be affected.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Announces 12-Hour Block Between Belapur & Panvel for Major Works
Central Railway Announces 12-Hour Block Between Belapur & Panvel for Major Works
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Hands Home Portfolio To BJP For First Time Since 2005
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Hands Home Portfolio To BJP For First Time Since 2005
Madras High Court Grants Ilaiyaraaja Protection Over Personality Rights
Madras High Court Grants Ilaiyaraaja Protection Over Personality Rights
Maharashtra Achieves First-Ever Satellite Tagging Of Rehabilitated Olive Ridley Turtle
Maharashtra Achieves First-Ever Satellite Tagging Of Rehabilitated Olive Ridley Turtle

The 12:12 am CSMT–Karjat local will run only up to Ambernath, while the 2:30 am Karjat–CSMT local will originate from Ambernath instead of Karjat.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Must Hit 1.56 Million Riders Daily For Real Emission Cuts, IIT Study Finds
article-image

Impact on Long-Distance Trains

Bhubaneswar–CSMT Konark Express and Visakhapatnam–LTT Express will be diverted via Karjat–Panvel–Diva, with additional halts at Panvel and Thane.

Hyderabad–CSMT Hussainsagar Express will be halted for 20 minutes at Neral.

Hospete–CSMT Express will be halted for 10 minutes at Bhivpuri Road.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway Announces 12-Hour Block Between Belapur & Panvel for Major Works

Central Railway Announces 12-Hour Block Between Belapur & Panvel for Major Works

Maharashtra Achieves First-Ever Satellite Tagging Of Rehabilitated Olive Ridley Turtle

Maharashtra Achieves First-Ever Satellite Tagging Of Rehabilitated Olive Ridley Turtle

NMMC Holds Official Unveiling Of Shivaji Maharaj Statue Amid MNS’ Prior Inauguration Claim

NMMC Holds Official Unveiling Of Shivaji Maharaj Statue Amid MNS’ Prior Inauguration Claim

Central Railway Announces 11-Day Night Block On Karjat–Badlapur Route

Central Railway Announces 11-Day Night Block On Karjat–Badlapur Route

MSRTC Tightens Overtime Rules To Curb Rising Costs & Alleged Favouritism

MSRTC Tightens Overtime Rules To Curb Rising Costs & Alleged Favouritism