Parents Would Not Exploit Son’s Death For 'False' Rail Compensation Claim: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Parents who have lost their teenage son in a railway accident would not use such a tragedy to make a false claim for compensation, the Bombay High Court observed while granting relief to a Mumbai couple on Friday.

Justice Jitendra Jain set aside a January 2016 order of the Railways Claims Tribunal, which had rejected compensation to the parents of 17-year-old Jaideep Tambe, ruling that he was not a bona fide passenger and that no “untoward incident” was recorded in railway documents.

Tambe had been travelling from Jogeshwari to Lower Parel along with friends on the Western Railway suburban line in 2008 when he fell from the crowded train between Elphinstone and Lower Parel stations. His friends, instead of alerting station authorities, rushed to the accident spot and took him to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. They later informed the police present at the hospital.

Opposing the claim, railway authorities argued that the absence of an official station record of the accident and the lack of a valid journey ticket meant the parents were not entitled to compensation.

The court disagreed, noting that it found “no reason to suspect any foul play” in the claim. “Loss to parents on death of young son is unimaginable and cannot be arrived at in monetary terms and when such a tragic and untoward incident happens when son is on his way to take darshan of Lord Ganesha, normally parents would not take opportunity of such incident to make a claim under the Railways Act and litigate for decades for paltry sum,” the court said.

This, the judge added, is a relevant factor in evaluating the genuineness of the claim when there are no suspicious circumstances. Stressing that the Railways Act is a beneficial legislation, the court said circumstantial evidence must be given due weight while determining whether an “untoward incident” occurred.

Holding the parents entitled to compensation, the court directed the Railways to pay Rs4 lakh with 6% interest from the date of the accident. If the accumulated amount exceeds Rs8 lakh, the parents will be entitled to Rs8 lakh only, as prescribed under the statutory cap.

