Panvel Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Argument Over TV Remote With Younger Brother |

Navi Mumbai: A 12-year-old girl from Asudgaon in Panvel died by suicide on Thursday evening following a brief quarrel with her younger brother over a television remote, police said. She was found unresponsive at home and declared dead before admission at Panvel Sub-District Hospital.

According to Khandeshwar police, the girl, identified as Mahi alias Anjali Omprakash Gupta, wanted to watch her school’s gathering programme on TV around 7 pm, but her younger brother refused to give her the remote as he wanted to watch another programme. The argument escalated, after which Mahi went to the second floor of the house and allegedly hanged herself using a dupatta.

Police said her mother discovered her a short while later and, with neighbours’ help, rushed her to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and further inquiries are underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/