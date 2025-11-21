 Panvel Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Argument Over TV Remote With Younger Brother
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Argument Over TV Remote With Younger Brother

Panvel Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Argument Over TV Remote With Younger Brother

According to Khandeshwar police, the girl, identified as Mahi alias Anjali Omprakash Gupta, wanted to watch her school’s gathering programme on TV around 7 pm, but her younger brother refused to give her the remote as he wanted to watch another programme. The argument escalated, after which Mahi went to the second floor of the house and allegedly hanged herself using a dupatta.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Argument Over TV Remote With Younger Brother |

Navi Mumbai: A 12-year-old girl from Asudgaon in Panvel died by suicide on Thursday evening following a brief quarrel with her younger brother over a television remote, police said. She was found unresponsive at home and declared dead before admission at Panvel Sub-District Hospital.

According to Khandeshwar police, the girl, identified as Mahi alias Anjali Omprakash Gupta, wanted to watch her school’s gathering programme on TV around 7 pm, but her younger brother refused to give her the remote as he wanted to watch another programme. The argument escalated, after which Mahi went to the second floor of the house and allegedly hanged herself using a dupatta.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Steps Up Action In Andheri, Ropes In NGOs To Clear Hawkers & Upgrade Footpaths Ahead Of...
article-image

Police said her mother discovered her a short while later and, with neighbours’ help, rushed her to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and further inquiries are underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
No ‘Conversion’ At Andheri Station: GRP Clarifies Viral Video Shows Meditation Lesson
No ‘Conversion’ At Andheri Station: GRP Clarifies Viral Video Shows Meditation Lesson
Systemic Leakages Of ₹10,000 Cr Annually In Insurance Sector Eroding Trust: Report
Systemic Leakages Of ₹10,000 Cr Annually In Insurance Sector Eroding Trust: Report
Bhiwandi News: Bharodi Village Protest Against Bullet Train Car Shed Enters Fifth Day
Bhiwandi News: Bharodi Village Protest Against Bullet Train Car Shed Enters Fifth Day
Thane Civic Polls 2025: 4.21 Lakh New Voters Added; Ward 8 Has Highest Count, Ward 10 The Lowest
Thane Civic Polls 2025: 4.21 Lakh New Voters Added; Ward 8 Has Highest Count, Ward 10 The Lowest

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MSRTC Tightens Overtime Rules To Curb Rising Costs & Alleged Favouritism

MSRTC Tightens Overtime Rules To Curb Rising Costs & Alleged Favouritism

No ‘Conversion’ At Andheri Station: GRP Clarifies Viral Video Shows Meditation Lesson

No ‘Conversion’ At Andheri Station: GRP Clarifies Viral Video Shows Meditation Lesson

Bhiwandi News: Bharodi Village Protest Against Bullet Train Car Shed Enters Fifth Day

Bhiwandi News: Bharodi Village Protest Against Bullet Train Car Shed Enters Fifth Day

Thane Civic Polls 2025: 4.21 Lakh New Voters Added; Ward 8 Has Highest Count, Ward 10 The Lowest

Thane Civic Polls 2025: 4.21 Lakh New Voters Added; Ward 8 Has Highest Count, Ward 10 The Lowest

Panvel Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Argument Over TV Remote With Younger Brother

Panvel Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Argument Over TV Remote With Younger Brother