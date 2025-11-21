Bhiwandi News: Bharodi Village Protest Against Bullet Train Car Shed Enters Fifth Day

Bharodi Village Protest Against Bullet Train Car Shed Enters Fifth Day |

Bhiwandi: The agitation by residents of Bharodi village against the construction of the Bullet Train car shed in the Anjur area of Bhiwandi taluka has intensified, entering its fifth consecutive day on Friday. The ongoing project has raised serious concerns among the local population, who claim that it is creating multiple hardships for farmers, students, and daily commuters in the region. In response, villagers including men, women, and students have turned out in large numbers to join the protest.

According to the villagers, a significant number of farmers in Bharodi are directly affected by the Bullet Train project. Once the car shed becomes operational, farmers will lose direct access to their agricultural land and will be forced to take a 6-kilometer detour just to reach their own farms. The construction has also disrupted the existing route used by school-going children. With the road link to Anjur village now blocked, students will similarly have to walk an additional 6 kilometers, carrying heavy school bags on their shoulders and risking their safety during the daily commute.

Political involvement in the protest is also increasing. Senior leaders including MP Balya Mama and former Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Patil, along with leaders from all political parties in the taluka, have visited the protest site to listen to the grievances of the villagers. Although the leaders have expressed solidarity and assured support, the villagers remain firm in their stand.

The protesters have made it clear that the agitation will not be withdrawn until the Bullet Train administration provides a written guarantee addressing their demands and concerns. Until then, the villagers have vowed to continue their struggle with full determination.

The protest at Bharodi has now become a symbol of rural resistance against development projects that overlook the livelihood and safety of local communities. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the authorities respond with a decisive solution or allow the unrest to escalate further.

