 India Post Opens Service Desk At CSMT Aqua Line Metro Station In Mumbai
Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
India Post, in partnership with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), on Friday opened a dedicated India Post Service Desk and a set of art installations at the CSMT Aqua Line Metro Station. The launch took place at 4:30 PM at Entry/Exit Gates A2/A3 and is aimed at improving access to postal services for metro commuters.

The facility was inaugurated by Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General of the Maharashtra and Goa Circle, in the presence of Kaiya Arora, Director of Postal Services for the Mumbai Region, along with senior officials from India Post and MMRCL.

The art installations displayed at the station highlight various India Post products and services. Designed to be informative, they introduce commuters to the department’s operations, heritage, and recent initiatives.

The newly opened Service Desk includes an extension counter offering philatelic items such as augmented reality (AR) postcards, coasters, water bottles, and tote bags. It also provides information on India Post services. A dedicated “My Stamp” counter allows commuters to create personalised stamps featuring their own photographs.

Officials said the collaboration helps India Post extend its services to high-footfall transit locations, making them more accessible to the public.

India Post plans to set up similar service desks and displays at three additional metro stations—BKC, SEEPZ, and Cuffe Parade—in the next phase of the project.

