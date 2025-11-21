BMC Housing Lottery Postponed Again Due To Technical Glitches; New Date Awaited

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major setback for the BMC’s debut housing lottery for 426 flats which had already drawn lukewarm interest—the draw has been postponed for the second time due to technical failures. A new date is yet to be announced. Errors in the computer system developed for the lottery process have caused delays, further extending the wait for 2,037 applicants.

The civic body received these flats under Regulation 15 of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034, which requires developers of plots larger than 4,000 sq m to surrender a portion of the built-up area for affordable housing. Additional units were acquired under Regulation 33(20)(b), which encourages the development of affordable housing on private plots. Despite a lukewarm response, the civic body had announced a lottery on November 20 for eligible applicants.

However, the draw was suddenly canceled, and it was later announced that the lottery would be held on Friday. That draw, too, has now been postponed. As this was the corporation’s first attempt at conducting a housing lottery, the repeated delays have caused confusion among the applicants. Meanwhile, the BMC administration has issued a statement expressing regret over the postponement of the lottery and assured that applicants will be kept informed about the draw at regular intervals. "Due to technical issues, modifications to the system may be required, which could further delay the lottery," said an official.

On October 16, the BMC announced the sale of 426 flats, with an estimated revenue generation of around Rs. 308 crore. Marol drew a staggering 937 applications for just 14 flats, while Kandivali received 393 applications for 46 units, and Goregaon saw 189 applications for 19 units. The flats, priced between Rs. 55 lakh and Rs. 1 crore, are located across Kandivali, Bhandup, Byculla, Kanjurmarg, Jogeshwari, and Goregaon. Of the total units, 381 are reserved for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and 45 for Low-Income Group (LIG) buyers, with carpet areas ranging from 269 sq ft to 489 sq ft.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/