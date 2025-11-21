 Mumbai: BMC To Empanel Private Centres For MRI Scans As KEM, Nair Hospitals Face Long Delays
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC To Empanel Private Centres For MRI Scans As KEM, Nair Hospitals Face Long Delays

Mumbai: BMC To Empanel Private Centres For MRI Scans As KEM, Nair Hospitals Face Long Delays

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has invited Expressions of Interest from diagnostic centres to conduct MRI scans for KEM and BYL Nair Hospital patients at BMC-approved rates. With equipment breakdowns, rising wait times and a two-year non-functional MRI at Nair, the move aims to ease the burden on public hospitals, provide quicker access for patients and maintain medical training standards.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC To Empanel Private Centres For MRI Scans As KEM, Nair Hospitals Face Long Delays | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from diagnostic centres to be empanelled for conducting MRI scans for patients of KEM Hospital and BYL Nair Hospital at civic-approved rates. The decision comes amid prolonged equipment breakdowns and heavy patient load at both hospitals, forcing patients to face long delays or seek costly private scans.

Ministers Review MRI Breakdowns, Delays

Last week, State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai BJP president MLA Ameet Satam met senior civic officials to review the worsening MRI services and rising waiting periods. It was decided that until new MRI machines are procured, nearby diagnostic centres would be empanelled to offer scans at rates fixed by the corporation.

Wait Times Stretch to 2026 for KEM Patients

FPJ Shorts
Siddhanth Kapoor, Influencer Orry Summoned By ANC In ₹252-Crore MD Drug Racket Probe
Siddhanth Kapoor, Influencer Orry Summoned By ANC In ₹252-Crore MD Drug Racket Probe
Mumbai Politics: Congress Signals Solo Fight As Sharad Pawar Pushes For MNS Entry Into MVA Ahead Of BMC Polls
Mumbai Politics: Congress Signals Solo Fight As Sharad Pawar Pushes For MNS Entry Into MVA Ahead Of BMC Polls
India Post Opens Service Desk At CSMT Aqua Line Metro Station In Mumbai
India Post Opens Service Desk At CSMT Aqua Line Metro Station In Mumbai
Maharashtra Clears Policy To Give Free Government Land For ESIC Hospitals, Boosting Worker Healthcare
Maharashtra Clears Policy To Give Free Government Land For ESIC Hospitals, Boosting Worker Healthcare

At KEM Hospital, the MRI waiting list now extends to February 2026, while BYL Nair Hospital’s MRI machine has been non-functional for nearly two years. Patients like Sabina Khatun from Mumbai Central had to travel to Sion Hospital for emergency scans, while many especially neurological patients have been forced to rely on expensive private facilities.

Training of Radiology Students Also Affected

The absence of an in-house MRI facility has not only increased patient costs and delays but also impacted the clinical training of radiology students who depend on MRI cases for hands-on learning.

Nair Hospital Says New Unit in Progress

Dr. Shailesh Mohite, Dean of BYL Nair Hospital, said the EOI was issued by KEM but will also benefit Nair. “At Nair Hospital, such an arrangement already exists, and this additional empanelment will expand access. The new in-house MRI unit is already in progress and expected to be functional soon,” he said.

Centres Must Meet Technical Standards

According to the tender, eligible centres must have at least a 1.5 Tesla, 32-channel MRI machine and meet all technical criteria. The BMC has fixed the rates at ₹2,500 for plain MRI and ₹3,300 for contrast MRI, with the contrast material provided by the centre. Only centres within a 5-km radius of either hospital will qualify.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Scrap Items Kept Under Bridge Near Byculla Station; Video Shows Thick...
article-image

Strict Reporting Timelines Mandatory

Emergency MRI reports must be issued immediately, while routine reports must be delivered within 24 hours. Any repeat scans, adverse reactions or technical issues must be managed by the centre at no extra cost to the patient.

Empanelment Valid for Six Months, Extendable

The empanelment will be valid for at least six months and may be extended until the new MRI machines at both hospitals are installed and operational. Depending on patient volume, more than one diagnostic centre may be empanelled.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar

Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar

Siddhanth Kapoor, Influencer Orry Summoned By ANC In ₹252-Crore MD Drug Racket Probe

Siddhanth Kapoor, Influencer Orry Summoned By ANC In ₹252-Crore MD Drug Racket Probe

Mumbai Politics: Congress Signals Solo Fight As Sharad Pawar Pushes For MNS Entry Into MVA Ahead Of...

Mumbai Politics: Congress Signals Solo Fight As Sharad Pawar Pushes For MNS Entry Into MVA Ahead Of...

India Post Opens Service Desk At CSMT Aqua Line Metro Station In Mumbai

India Post Opens Service Desk At CSMT Aqua Line Metro Station In Mumbai

Maharashtra Clears Policy To Give Free Government Land For ESIC Hospitals, Boosting Worker...

Maharashtra Clears Policy To Give Free Government Land For ESIC Hospitals, Boosting Worker...