Mumbai: BMC To Empanel Private Centres For MRI Scans As KEM, Nair Hospitals Face Long Delays

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from diagnostic centres to be empanelled for conducting MRI scans for patients of KEM Hospital and BYL Nair Hospital at civic-approved rates. The decision comes amid prolonged equipment breakdowns and heavy patient load at both hospitals, forcing patients to face long delays or seek costly private scans.

Ministers Review MRI Breakdowns, Delays

Last week, State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai BJP president MLA Ameet Satam met senior civic officials to review the worsening MRI services and rising waiting periods. It was decided that until new MRI machines are procured, nearby diagnostic centres would be empanelled to offer scans at rates fixed by the corporation.

Wait Times Stretch to 2026 for KEM Patients

At KEM Hospital, the MRI waiting list now extends to February 2026, while BYL Nair Hospital’s MRI machine has been non-functional for nearly two years. Patients like Sabina Khatun from Mumbai Central had to travel to Sion Hospital for emergency scans, while many especially neurological patients have been forced to rely on expensive private facilities.

Training of Radiology Students Also Affected

The absence of an in-house MRI facility has not only increased patient costs and delays but also impacted the clinical training of radiology students who depend on MRI cases for hands-on learning.

Nair Hospital Says New Unit in Progress

Dr. Shailesh Mohite, Dean of BYL Nair Hospital, said the EOI was issued by KEM but will also benefit Nair. “At Nair Hospital, such an arrangement already exists, and this additional empanelment will expand access. The new in-house MRI unit is already in progress and expected to be functional soon,” he said.

Centres Must Meet Technical Standards

According to the tender, eligible centres must have at least a 1.5 Tesla, 32-channel MRI machine and meet all technical criteria. The BMC has fixed the rates at ₹2,500 for plain MRI and ₹3,300 for contrast MRI, with the contrast material provided by the centre. Only centres within a 5-km radius of either hospital will qualify.

Strict Reporting Timelines Mandatory

Emergency MRI reports must be issued immediately, while routine reports must be delivered within 24 hours. Any repeat scans, adverse reactions or technical issues must be managed by the centre at no extra cost to the patient.

Empanelment Valid for Six Months, Extendable

The empanelment will be valid for at least six months and may be extended until the new MRI machines at both hospitals are installed and operational. Depending on patient volume, more than one diagnostic centre may be empanelled.