 How to Vote In Vasai Virar Municipal Polls? VVCMC Releases Instructional Video On New 'Multi-Member Ward' System | WATCH
The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation has issued an instructional video to guide voters ahead of the January 15 civic polls. Under the newly introduced Multi-Member Ward system, voters in most wards will cast four votes, while one ward will cast three. Officials said a beep sound will confirm the successful completion of voting.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
article-image

Palghar: The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has released a public awareness video ahead of the civic elections scheduled for January 15, explaining the voting process under the newly introduced Multi-Member Ward system. In the instructional video, VVCMC states, “This year, for the first time, the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation election will be conducted using the Multi-Member Ward system.”

According to the civic body, voters from Ward numbers 1 to 28 will be required to cast four votes, while voters from Ward number 28 will cast three votes. The video further explains that once all the required votes are cast, a beep sound will be heard, confirming the successful completion of the voting process. Officials clarified that the voting process remains incomplete until the beep sound is heard.

Voting time In VVCMC

The polling will start from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm.

All you need to know about Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation

The VVCMC has 115 members and a total of 29 wards. Vasai-Virar, located in the Palghar district, is located to the north of Mumbai. The total area of ​​Vasai-Virar city is 311 sq. km, while the population according to the 2011 census is approximately 12.22 lakh.

The city is separated from Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander by Vasai Creek. Speaking about its mode of transport, the city is connected to Mumbai by rail service and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. It is also connected to Navi Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Panvel by the Vasai Diva Railway Line.

Key Issues Faced In Vasai Virar

Established on July 3, 2009, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) continues to grapple with multiple civic issues, including water scarcity, poor road conditions, illegal constructions, and the lack of public parks. One of the most pressing challenges faced by residents is transportation. Auto-rickshaw services in the city are still not operated on meter basis. Although state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik had announced last year that meter-based services would be implemented, residents claim that the system has yet to be enforced.

Another major concern is waterlogging during the monsoon season. Several areas in Vasai and Virar frequently get submerged after heavy rainfall, severely disrupting daily life and travel.

