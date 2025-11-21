 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Scrap Items Kept Under Bridge Near Byculla Station; Video Shows Thick Smoke Disrupting Visibility
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Mumbai: A fire broke out in scrap materials kept under the bridge outside the Byculla railway station on Friday morning, sending up thick plumes of smoke that were captured in a video shared widely on social media. The footage, recorded from a moving car and posted on X (formerly Twitter), showed smoke engulfing a section of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and briefly reducing visibility for motorists.

The blaze was reported at 10.02 am in scrap material stored beneath the bridge, directly opposite the Byculla police station. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) quickly deployed fire engines to the spot and the flames were extinguished by 10.14 am, just 12 minutes after the emergency call.

No Injuries Reported Fortunately

Authorities confirmed there were no injuries in the incident. Traffic movement, which had slowed due to drifting smoke, returned to normal soon after firefighting operations concluded. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and civic officials are examining whether improper storage or accidental ignition triggered the blaze.

The video has sparked concerns about the recurring risk posed by scrap piles and waste material often left unattended under bridges and along major roads.

Recent Fire Reported In Kurla

Today's incident comes close on the heels of another blaze earlier this week in Kurla West, where a damaged gas pipeline burst during excavation work conducted with a JCB machine on November 19. The sudden leak resulted in a fire on the ground floor of a four-storey residential building in LIG Colony. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot, and while no casualties were reported, the blaze triggered panic among residents.

